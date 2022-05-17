ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cajigas: Children with autism pose special foster care challenges

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kboFJ_0fh0vj2600

Autism is among the most misunderstood of all the human conditions.

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disorder characterized by behavioral and communicational affections that impact a person’s ability to navigate social interactions and causes repetitive and restricted behavior.

Children with autism are 2.4 times more likely to enter foster care than children without an intellectual disability, according to a recent study.

Foster care doesn’t have restrictions; Arizona’s Children Association has many children who enter foster care with intellectual disabilities. It’s important that we take the time to educate ourselves and spread awareness.

For children in foster and post-adoption contexts, it is essential for caregivers to establish safe, calm, and caring environments that are generally predictable and well-structured. It is important to empower the child with ways to safely express their wants, needs, frustrations and fears. The child requires many authentic opportunities to assert their choices and preferences. The child needs to be proactively taught calming and coping strategies that work for them.

Meltdowns can be caused by an overstimulating environment, what may seem normal to us in an environment such as background television noise, music from a radio, or lights for example may need to be reduced or shut off. It is important to be aware of our environment as the behaviors occur and reduce anything that may cause overstimulation.

Meltdowns may be caused by a lack of communication skill, nonverbal, learning and teaching American Sign Language can be a tool of communication for the child and family and can help reduce meltdowns in the future once the communication needs are met, ASL may be viewed by many as a tool for the hearing impaired and may not come to mind when looking through the lens of autism, this skill can help teach communication between child and family and possibly reduce future triggers caused by the communication breakdown.

Self-harm may occur in some cases and the aid of a soft barrier (pillow, seat cushion, big stuffed animal) between child and surface or item can help reduce the impact of behavior.

It is also critical that we look at challenging behavior through the right lens.

During meltdowns and tense moments, here are a few guidelines:

  • It’s not personal, even if it feels that way.
  • Avoid characterizing behaviors in overly simplistic or subjective terms.
  • Consider both the immediate events that may have triggered the behavior.

Here are a few reflection questions:

  • What is the child communicating in this moment and through this pattern of behavior?
  • What is the unmet need, fear, or confusion that this behavior expresses?
  • What skills do we need to teach so that they can better communicate, self-advocate and cope next time?

Here are some strategies and accommodations to apply proactively and consistently to support this child’s needs.

  • Remain the calm. Try to avoid emotionally reacting to the behavior itself.
  • Validate their feelings using rationed language and non-verbal signals that they will understand.
  • Be present for them but give physical space as needed and when safe to do so; and give them time, without placing any demands, and without too many instructions.

Editor’s note: Albert Cajigas is a clinical supervisor with the Arizona’s Children Association. Visit www.ArizonasChildren.org .

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Children with autism exhibit typical joint attention during toy play with a parent

For decades, autism research has relied on data collected during lab tasks or interviews with clinicians that are more constrained than the child's day-to-day interactions with others. A study published in the journal Current Biology on May 12 challenges the status quo by observing toddlers in more natural play settings. By using a head-mounted camera to track kids' eye movements as they played with toys, scientists observed that children with autism achieved joint attention—measured by time spent looking at the same toy at the same time as their parent—at typical levels.
KIDS
Psych Centra

How Parents of Adults with OCD Can Cope

Having an adult child with OCD can be challenging. But there are ways to manage symptoms and strengthen your relationship. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a condition that affects the entire family. This condition can begin in childhood or adolescence. The International OCD Foundation estimates that around one-third of adults with...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Intellectual Disabilities#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Cajigas#Children Association
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Too much screen time linked to ADHD, aggression, anxiety in children

CALGARY, Alberta — Too much screen time increases the risk of behavioral problems in kids such as ADHD, aggression, anxiety and depression, according to new research. Children are choosing electronic media over reading, playing and interacting with family and peers. Scientists at the University of Calgary say it is impacting their social development – leading to “internalizing” or “externalizing” behaviors.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
Fox 32 Chicago

Researchers find cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

LOS ANGELES - Scientists have published a new study that may offer groundbreaking insight into Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), an occurrence that has previously baffled the medical community. SIDS is the unexplained death of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old, typically during sleep, according to the...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

World First Breakthrough Could Prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

Researchers at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead (CHW) have made a ground-breaking discovery, identifying the first biochemical marker that could help detect babies more at risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) while they are alive. In a study published on May 6, 2022, by The Lancet’s eBioMedicine, researchers...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Why Are So Many Teens Depressed?

Teens face a number of changes, challenges, and other factors that can lead to depression. It’s not always easy being a teenager. As if the pressures around you aren’t enough, your body is also growing and going through changes and sometimes throwing your hormones off the charts. As...
KIDS
MedicineNet.com

Can You Fix Asperger’s?

People with Asperger’s have normal intelligence and language development levels, but they often find it challenging to socialize and communicate. You may be left wanting to know what is the best treatment for Asperger’s. Many professionals began using the phrase “high-functioning autism” to describe Asperger’s. In 2013, Asperger’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Up to 80% of children may develop allergies if both parents have them

New data from London Medical Laboratory indicates around 40% of U.K. children have allergies and up to 80% of children with two allergic parents may develop them. Its new data also suggests 1 in 10 U.K. children may suffer from potentially severe food allergies. It says parents must learn to spot early symptoms and keep their schools informed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
128
Followers
929
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy