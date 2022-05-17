ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Summer Fun Alert! 5 Public Swimming Pools In Midland Odessa Worth Checking Out

By Rebecca
 5 days ago
My entire childhood, during the summer, I spent many days wanting to swim. If any of my friend's had a pool, you can bet I was blowing up their phone asking if I could go over and take a dip. If a friend or family member had a 'swimming party' for...

Remember The House That Was Said To Be Haunted In Midland

I have always thought houses that looked like houses from movies looked pretty cool. If you have been in Midland a while, you can probably remember a house in south Midland that everyone talked about. The house is located behind La Mission restaurant on Big Spring Street. Every time I would drive by that house I always thought it looked like the old TV classic Munsters house.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland Odessa Weather This Weekend A Welcome Relief

After what seems like an entire Spring filled with temperatures above the 3-digit mark, setting and/or tying records for high temps-the Permian Basin is finally in for some relief this weekend. Today's high will be 101 for Friday, so we do have one more day to get thru to get to the relief-but it's within reach! The high temperature on Saturday is 89 so that is the pool day this weekend. Just remember to put the sunscreen on because even though it's not in the 100s, those rays will still bake you. Then a cloudy 66 on Sunday! That will be the day to take the dog for a walk and enjoy not getting baked in the West Texas sun. That will give air conditioning units a bit of a break as we can open windows and turn fans on Sunday instead of running the ac.
MIDLAND, TX
Daytina Blair Hulslander Missing Murdered Midland Mother of 5: UPDATE

Last year I wrote a story about Daytina Blair Hulslander, a mother of five young children from Midland, Tx, who went missing in 1998. She lived in a small trailer home outside of Midland, Tx at 6102 E County Road 86. For those of you who love to see things for yourself the picture I've included with this article is of the trailer that now sits on the location where Daytina went missing, however it is not the same home.
MIDLAND, TX
Taco Bell Lovers In Midland COULD Have Had The Mexican Pizza Days Ago…

If it weren't for a technical snafu with technology! It was November 2020. The month that Taco Bell decided it was done with the Mexican Pizza. The reason given at the time had something to do with the packaging not being eco-friendly or something. I'd always loved it, and it was my go-to order whenever we went to Taco Bell. So naturally, I was devastated when it went away. I ended up settling for their 3 Hard Shell Taco Supremes value meal as the go-to after that, but it was never the same. And even though no one else in my immediate circle liked it or ever ordered it-I was surprised to learn so many others, including big celebrities like Dolly Parton loved it as much as I did.
MIDLAND, TX
A Brief Reprieve From The Dust Bowl This Weekend In Midland Odessa

It's been quite an April and May this Spring in West Texas when it comes to the wind. Roofing issues as shingles are blowing off, plants and backyard furniture and decorations blown over, road signs blown over... Talking to someone who grew up in Midland-they say it's been a decade since it's been THIS windy for so long. Has to be a record-setting time as far as weather is concerned, according to the native Midlander we spoke with. Even in the photo above-you can't clearly see the trucks with all the dust being kicked up by the winds. Which also makes driving a ton of fun as well-trying to stay in the roads when random wind gusts hit. This photo was taken on 191-you can see the trucks kicking up the dirt and dust, but you can also see the wind causing it to be tough to see in spots-almost like a dirt fog.
MIDLAND, TX
The Interesting Way Downtown Streets Were Named in Midland

If you are driving in downtown Midland and see that many of the streets are names of towns in Texas, there is an interesting reason they were named that way. When Midland was incorporated in 1885 the streets going north and south in the town were named for depots along the Texas and Pacific Railway which was a railroad that ran from Marshall, Texas to Sierra Blanca, Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
An Odd Site On 191 In Midland Heading In From Odessa

I've driven past this 100 times or more since moving here but never paid that close attention till today when it caught my eye from across the other side of 191 heading toward Loop 250 in Midland. And it struck me as odd, because even though I know who the man on the billboard is because I'm 52-I wondered if anyone here age 35 or under would? I mean, growing up in the '70s and 80's, everyone knew who John Wayne was. "The Duke" starred in so many films, one of which is my favorite western thanks to my Dad passing on his love for it--Rio Bravo. I've even been to the movie set in Tucson Arizona to see where they filmed. But like everything else in life, as time passes and generations move forward-what and who was famous to one, will be replaced by the next in line.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

