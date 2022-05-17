ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Christine Quinn confirms ‘Selling Sunset’ return after Oppenheim Group exit

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uShBh_0fh0vZ9i00

Christine Quinn will be back on “Selling Sunset” despite no longer working for the Oppenheim Group.

“I love the show,” she told Us Weekly while promoting her new book, “How to Be a Boss B*tch,” Tuesday. “The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that, but we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group.

“… Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

Quinn teased that there could now be a “really interesting dynamic” among her and her former co-workers.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she told the magazine. “Like, I’ll always be on television. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just like, let’s have fun with this now.”

The Netflix personality, 33, came under fire for missing the real estate reality show’s reunion earlier this month, claiming she had tested positive for COVID-19. Her castmates Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald accused her of lying simply to get out of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnvRD_0fh0vZ9i00
Quinn skipped the reunion because she had already terminated her contract with the Oppenheim Group.

Quinn, however, claimed she had “terminated” her contract with the Oppenheim Group before the reunion taped.

“Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming. I have my own company now lol,” she commented on a TikTok video , which is odd considering now she says she is returning to the show.

It is unclear how her co-stars feel about her return, as they have been feuding with her for nearly the entire series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbLSX_0fh0vZ9i00
“I’m not going anywhere,” she said.

Oppenheim Group co-boss Jason Oppenheim did not specify how Quinn left the agency, but her profile no longer exists on the brokerage’s website.

“Right now, there’s not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group,” Oppenheim, 45, explained at the reunion. “Now, in the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things … there’s a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group.”

Comments / 1

Related
US Magazine

Jason Oppenheim Shuts Down Chrishell Stause ‘Showmance’ Rumors, Sheds Tears in ‘Selling Sunset’ Reunion Teaser

All is fair in love and reality TV. Jason Oppenheim broke down over his relationship with Chrishell Stause in Netflix’s first look at the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion. “Was it a showmance for you? Or was it real?” host Tan France bluntly asked Jason, 45, about his whirlwind romance with Chrishell, 40, in the Thursday, May 5, teaser. (The duo went public with their relationship in summer 2021, but things fizzled out before the new year.)
CELEBRITIES
BET

Adele And Rich Paul Move Into $58 Million Mega Mansion In Beverly Hills

Adela and Rich Paul make their relationship official, and have moved in together!. The singer, who rarely speaks about her relationship, posted photos of her and her partner on Instagram. In the snap, the couple is holding the keys to their new house. The couple paid a whopping $58 million for the stunning mega-mansion, but the asking price was $110 million.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Jason Oppenheim
The Independent

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause confirms she is dating singer G Flip

Chrishell Stause has confirmed that she is dating Australian singer G Flip.The real estate agent and actor revealed the news during Selling Sunset, The Reunion, which landed on Netflix on Friday 6 May.Stause’s relationship with her co-worker and boss, Jason Oppenheim, was a key storyline in the latest season of the reality TV show, with the pair ending their relationship in the final episode because their views on family were not aligned.Earlier this week, rumours surfaced that Stause had moved on with Georgia Claire Flipoc, known professionally as G Flip, after the pair were spotted holding hands in Colorado, US.When...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Micah McDonald Dating 'Selling Sunset's' Emma Hernan?

From Chelsea Lazkani and her hubby Jeff to hottie property developer Micah McDonald, Season 5 of the Netflix hit Selling Sunset is chock-full of new faces. Now if you haven’t encountered Micah yet, get streaming. He makes his first appearance during Episode 3 after Jason Oppenheim asks agent Emma Hernan to scope out a property that he has been building in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Christina ‘Can’t Stand’ Tarek’s Wife—Here’s the Real Reason They Were Seen Having ‘Tension’

Click here to read the full article. Agree to disagree, Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young’s feud is deeper than their “tension” at Tarek El Moussa’s son’s soccer game. In photographs published by The Daily Mail, Christina—who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018—and Heather, who married Tarek in 2021, were seen yelling at each other at a soccer game for Christina and Tarek’s 6-year-old son, Brayden, on May 7, 2022. The photographs show Tarek pulling Heather away from Christina by the arm as the Selling Sunset star yells at her husband’s ex-wife. Another set of photographs show Tarek in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Us Weekly#The Oppenheim Group#Netflix#Tiktok
Page Six

Dolores Catania: ‘There was no good reason’ for Teresa’s engagement party snub

Dolores Catania asserts that “there was no good reason” that she wasn’t invited to Teresa Giudice’s engagement party.  “I would be lying to say it didn’t [hurt] on some level,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 51, exclusively tells Page Six. “Not being invited to somewhere shouldn’t hurt me, OK? So I’m going to remind myself of that when these things happen. I am human, but I shake it off and I’m, like, OK.”  It was previously stated on part one of the “RHONJ” Season 12 reunion that Catania did not score an invite to the December 2021 fête because she and now-ex-boyfriend...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Inside Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna's Shocking Fight: Why Their Friendship Was 'Ending'

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has opened up like never before. Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated season 12, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards spilled all of the tea on the high stakes drama that will unfold when the hit series returns on May 11th. During a Monday, April 25, appearance on former costar Teddi Mellencamp's podcast "Two T's In A Pod," the Rinna Beauty founder, 58, and the Pretty Mess author, 50, revealed their longtime friendship hit a snag during filming. GARCELLE BEAUVAIS MOCKS ERIKA JAYNE FOR THROWING HER BOOK IN...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein’s husband, Lenny, gets handsy with new woman amid breakup rumors

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein’s husband, Lenny Hochstein, fueled breakup rumors after getting handsy with another woman Friday night. The plastic surgeon, 55, was caught showing PDA with a mystery brunette while hanging out in front of Miami hotspot Prime 112 in a viral TikTok video posted Sunday. “[Lenny] came in and looked like he was on a double date with this girl and another couple,” a spy tells Page Six, adding, “They had a long dinner and drinks.”  We’re told Lisa, 39, is completely shocked Lenny is not even trying to hide that he is seeing someone new. A friend of...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
shefinds

Justin Bieber Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About His 'Emotional Breakdown' After Marrying Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has always been honest with his fans about his ongoing struggles with his mental health; and now the 28-year-old Canadian singer has once again opened up about it, this time in relation to his emotional breakdown, and the moment he realized that getting married to 25-year-old model Hailey Bieber (previously Hailey Baldwin) wasn’t actually going to fix all of his problems. Yikes!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy