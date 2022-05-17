ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary designer Bob Mackie slams Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCj1N_0fh0vYGz00

Legendary designer Bob Mackie will not be Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Mackie told Entertainment Weekly he was not impressed with Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 Jean Louis gown to the 2022 Met Gala.

Mackie, who worked as a fashion assistant to Jean Louis early in his career, had some choice words for the reality star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFFJn_0fh0vYGz00
Kim Kardashian wore the exact gown Bob Mackie and Jean Louis designed for Marilyn Monroe to the 2022 Met Gala, sparking debate.
Getty Images

“I thought it was a big mistake. [Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress,” he said.

Mackie, 82, would know – he drew the sketch for the design when he was only 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lM3d9_0fh0vYGz00
She borrowed the dress from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum and changed into a replica immediately after the red carpet before entering the event.
GC Images

While Kim later changed into a replica of the famous gown , which Monroe wore to serenade JFK with “Happy Birthday,” she started the evening in the real thing, thanks to Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum.

This isn’t the first time the designer, who also created famous styles for Cher , has thrown shade at reality TV’s favorite family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGzVn_0fh0vYGz00
Marilyn Monroe famously wore the gown to serenade JFK.
AP

In 2021, he told Page Six , “The Kardashians are very attractive and some are downright beautiful, but they’re just famous for being famous.”

He continued: “You know, they made a lot of money, so I guess there’s something to say about that. A couple of them really have copied Cher’s clothes just line for line, beat for beat, which is interesting. It’s like, whatever. I did those [designs] so many years ago that I don’t worry about them being copied or anything. It’s kind of a compliment, really.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBlTu_0fh0vYGz00
Bob Mackie is not a fan of Kim Kardashian…or her famous family.
WireImage

Despite one such Cher recreation occurring at the 2015 Met Gala , it doesn’t appear that he took Kim’s 2022 red carpet moment as a compliment.

