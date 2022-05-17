ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner carjacked

By Sportsnaut
Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner was the victim of a carjacking on Monday night, police said.

Toronto Police tweeted that a man was robbed at 7:46 p.m. of a black Range Rover by three assailants who had two handguns and a knife. The suspects left the scene in the vehicle.

Marner was not injured.

The incident occurred outside a theater in the Etobicoke region of the city.

“We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening,” the team said in a statement Tuesday morning. “He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services.”

The Toronto Sun reported Marner and a friend were heading to the movies when they were approached by mask-wearing suspects who said they wanted the Range Rover. “Go ahead and take it,” the Sun reported Marner as saying.

Per the report, the suspects didn’t know it was Marner they approached.

Toronto is in the midst of a rise in auto-related crimes.

“I’m thankful no one was physically injured in this incident, according to police,” Mayor John Tory told the Sun. “I know police are working right now to arrest the suspects in this case and have been working non-stop to crack down on carjackings — a number of arrests were announced last week.”

He added: “I’m sure our great police service will get to the bottom of this incident and make sure those responsible face justice.”

Marner, 25, led the Maple Leafs in assists with 62 assists this season and was second to Auston Matthews with 97 points. He scored eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven playoff games. Toronto lost to Tampa Bay in seven games in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Maple Leafs selected the Ontario native with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. In 427 career games, he has 455 points (138 goals, 317 assists).

–Field Level Media

