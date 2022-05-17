ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says bad news helps NFL business

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFEWf_0fh0vFkQ00

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t at all opposed to the NFL receiving bad press. He actually believes the bad news benefits the league just as much as the good.

Love him or hate him, Jerry Jones is unabashedly himself at all times, and in the end, that is part of the Cowboys’ owner’s charm. He doesn’t necessarily court bad press, however, he doesn’t shrink away from those moments either. That also was part of the appeal for his 1990s dynasty teams that helped the franchise win three more Super Bowl titles.

Jones has long been a sort of “bad boy” owner for the NFL and he isn’t against his players being the same way. However, over the last two decades, as the NFL’s brand recognition has expanded to make it the biggest sport in the US, the spotlight has also put a greater focus on a lot of negative stories about players, coaches, executives, and owners in the league. The most recent of which is the sexual and financial misconduct allegations against the Washington Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys owner explains why bad press is often good for NFL business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbI33_0fh0vFkQ00
Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

With the United States Congress even looking into the Commander’s situation, last year Jones was asked about that highest level of scrutiny, and he admitted the league sort of asked for it. By pushing the nation to focus on the NFL year-round, the football league courts an immense amount of attention and it’s not always good. “I think when we ask the country to be as interested in pro football as you are, then you should expect those kinds of questions [about the league’s negative news],” Jones told Bob Costa in November.

Related: NFL games today – Get key dates and NFL draft grades from the 2022 NFL offseason

In a new interview with long-time NFL insider Peter King , Jones expanded on his view of the benefits of bad press for the league. To explain his thinking, Jones regaled King with a lesson he learned from Fox executives in the early years of his Dallas Cowboys ownership.

“Let me tell you a story,” Jones said. “A few years after I bought the team, I’m out in Los Angeles having lunch with David Hill and Ed Goren of Fox. At that time, there were a lot of negative headlines about the Cowboys. Michael Irvin was in the headlines. People are saying, ‘The owner’s an outlaw!’ And so that day I told them, ‘I’m tightening the lid on this franchise. We’re gonna get control of this team.’

“And David Hill jumped up. He said, “No! Do not touch my ‘Boys! They are television gold! Don’t even think about it!'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGiTm_0fh0vFkQ00
Also Read:
Jerry Jones believes Dallas Cowboys sale price would be ‘more than $10 billion’

Obviously, despite the bad PR Jerry Jones didn’t touch the Cowboys and they became one of the most fascinating squads in any sport during the 90s. The 79-year-old has also had his fair share of bad press dustups in his three decades as the boss of “America’s Team,” including a recent paternity battle with a woman claiming she was his daughter. A claim Jones has since denied.

Jerry Jones net worth: $11 billion

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His Football Camp

Eventually, Baker Mayfield will be leaving the Cleveland area, whether the Browns trade or release him. While that day hasn't come yet, Mayfield's annual youth football camp is already moving away. The quarterback announced this afternoon that his summer youth camp will be help in Norman, Oklahoma where he starred at OU.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mic

Colin Kaepernick is about to be a doctor

Colin Kaepernick will receive an honorary degree from Morgan State University. University president David Wilson said that the former NFL quarterback and political activist would receive the degree alongside businessman David Burton and filmmaker David Talbert this Saturday. “We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Arlington, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
NFL Analysis Network

This Texans-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Houston

The Cleveland Browns made a major change at the quarterback position this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He is the new face of the franchise and the team also signed Jacob Brissett to be his backup. So, what does that mean for the former starter, Baker Mayfield? It likely means that he will be with a new franchise, but when that will occur is anyone’s guess.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reveals The 1 Team He 'Loves' To Play Against

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 with two dominant victories over the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati scored 41 points in each victory with 941 combined passing yards and seven passing touchdowns from the star quarterback. Given those numbers, it's easy to see why Burrow would cherish his encounters with Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
Heat Nation

Jimmy Butler’s message to Stephen A. Smith: ‘You and everybody else have slept on me’

A very real argument can be made that Jimmy Butler has been the best player so far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. His greatest masterpiece thus far arguably came in the Heat’s win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After falling behind early in the game, Butler and the Heat roared back in the second half on their way to a convincing win.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Washington Commanders
The Spun

Browns Cut Former Cowboys Player With Failed Physical

The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him. Houston only had him for a couple of months after claiming him off waivers from Dallas. He sat out the entire 2021...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jackson State 5-Star Travis Hunter Responds To Nick Saban

On Wednesday night, Nick Saban pretty much accused Jackson State of paying $1 million to land five-star cornerback Travis Hunter. "Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names 1 Major American City He 'Hates'

If there's one thing Charles Barkley's going to do, it's speak his mind. And after the Mavericks win over Phoenix Sunday night, meaning they'd advance to meet the Warriors in San Francisco, Chuck let his feelings about the city be known. Going as far as calling it "hell." We’re going...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy