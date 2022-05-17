ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lonzo Ball’s knee still not improved, Chicago Bulls deeply concerned

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNwe9_0fh0v47g00

After completing a sign-and-trade to land with the Chicago Bulls in the 2021 NBA offseason, it appeared Lonzo Ball made a wise career move.

Starting all 35 games he appeared in, Ball had the Bulls at 22-13 , on track to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. During that time, Ball was averaging career-high shooting percentages, while combining for an average of 2.7 steals/blocks per game.

Lonzo Ball injury timeline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJL4K_0fh0v47g00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

While the strong play of DeMar DeRozan cannot be ignored, Ball was a major reason for Chicago’s newfound success.

The Bulls were off to a strong start to the year but their true potential took a major hit on Jan. 11 in a 46-point victory over the Detroit Pistons, when Ball suffered what was initially described as left knee soreness. Ball missed six games while resting before doctors diagnosed him with a small meniscus tear on Jan. 20.

Once again, there was optimism at this time, with reports suggesting there’s “hope he can play through it”. Later that day, news broke that Ball was set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, but should only miss 6-8 weeks, placing him on track to return shortly before the NBA Playoffs got underway.

Ball finally was able to have surgery on Jan. 28 and he began running again one month later in the latter portion of February.

Unfortunately, that was the last bit of good news we’d receive about Ball and his knee’s recovery process.

On March 18, coach Billy Donovan noted that Ball’s knee hadn’t responded well to the ongoing rehab process. Three days later it was announced that Ball would discontinue his rehab, halting all running for at least 10 days.

Less than a month later, on April 5, Ball was feeling discomfort in his knee after another attempt to work toward getting back on the court, with the franchise ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Related: NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

Chicago Bulls concerned over lack of progress with Ball’s knee

Now here we are in May, and according to ESPN’s David Kaplan, team officials are beginning to be worried about Ball and the lack of progress his knee has shown in the four months since getting surgery.

They’ve tried multiple approaches, including having Ball rest and ramp up the process twice, with him experiencing more pain and soreness each time.

The next move is anyone’s guess. Maybe Ball will have to go under the knife once again, causing him to take even more time off the court.

Whatever happens, hopefully Ball can be ready to go by the start of the 2022-23 season, helping the Bulls finish what they started. For now, the 24-year-old point guard just needs to find a way to get healthy.

Related: 2022-23 NBA salary cap number set: A look at all 30 teams

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Detroit, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Rajon Rondo allegations

According to TMZ, Ashley Bachelor says Rondo routinely verbally abuses her and their kids and threatened to do harm to her if she didn’t bring their son back downstairs to talk to him. “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” said Bachelor....
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Bulls have serious concerns about Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls had to shut down Lonzo Ball in early April, and the team apparently has serious concerns about the point guard’s knee injury. Ball sustained a small meniscus tear in his left knee in mid-January. He tried to ramp things up as he aimed for a return later in the season, but he suffered a setback in late March. The Bulls had to shut Ball down in early April after he experienced more discomfort when he tried to ramp up again.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to LeBron James’ comments on Luka Dončić

The Dallas Mavericks certainly got the attention of the NBA world with their dominant 123-90 Game 7 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The game was not close from the very beginning, with Mavericks star guard Luka Dončić scoring the same amount of points as the Suns’ entire team did in the first half.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Games#The Chicago Bulls#The Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Report: Phil Mickelson Reportedly Facing Another Significant Issue

Golfer Phil Mickelson reportedly has more to worry about than the continued fallout from his comments regarding the Saudi Golf League. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kevin Van Valkenburg, people close to Mickelson say he is "concerned" about an upcoming memoir from sports gambler Billy Walters, co-written by Armen Keteyian.
GOLF
TMZ.com

Damian Lillard Claps Back At Patrick Beverley Over CP3 Criticism

Patrick Beverley is getting blasted by current and former NBA hoopers after criticizing Chris Paul on TV this morning ... with Damian Lillard and Matt Barnes going in on the NBA vet. Pat Bev ripped Paul -- aka the "Point God" -- on 'First Take' on Monday for his abysmal...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBC Sports

Barkley's interesting reason for picking Mavs over Warriors

The question of who will win the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks has a different answer depending on who you ask. Charles Barkley made his pick during “Inside the NBA” on Sunday after watching the Mavericks’ shocking Game 7 upset over the Phoenix Suns -- and he thinks Dallas is well on its way to another playoff stunner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy