La Crosse County, WI

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers unveils water level outlook for Great Lakes

By Amy DuPont
 3 days ago

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBT) — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydraulics and Hydrology officials predicted Tuesday that Great Lakes water levels will continue their seasonal rise.

“Lake Superior’s water level in April was about an inch below its long-term average,” said Keith Kompoltowicz, head of the Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section. “Looking at the forecast for the next six months, Superior’s level should remain near average. In looking at the rest of the Great Lakes system, Lakes Michigan-Huron, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario are above their respective long term average levels, but well below the record high levels recently experienced.”

Water levels follow a seasonal pattern. In the spring, water levels typically rise because of increased precipitation and enhanced runoff from snowmelt. The most recent six-month forecast covering May to October is available on the Detroit District’s website.

The full collection of “On the Level” videos is available on the Detroit District’s YouTube page.

