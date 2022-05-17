ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Jonathan Taylor ranked 3rd in PFF's top-25 under 25

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor may play a position of severe scrutiny, but that doesn’t make him any less of a star going into his third NFL season.

The former second-round pick led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns during the 2021 season while also becoming the youngest running back to ever eclipse 1,800 rushing yards in a single season.

At just 23 years old, Taylor is already arguably the best running back in the league. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked him as the third-best player under 25 years old—behind only Nick Bosa and Justin Herbert.

“After averaging more than 2,000 rushing yards per season in three years at Wisconsin, Taylor continued doing what he does best with 1,169 rushing yards as a rookie. He followed that up by becoming the youngest player in NFL history with at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage and tying the record for most consecutive 100-yard rushing games while tallying 1,811 rushing yards and 366 receiving yards in 2021. He led the NFL in scrimmage yards, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (18) at just 22 years old. He’s also averaged an impressive 5.0 and 5.5 yards per attempt in each of the past two seasons. If Taylor stays healthy, he’ll be one of the best backs in the league for a long, long time.”

Even with the volatile play of Carson Wentz during the 2021 season, Taylor showed he can be the type of elite running back capable of carrying an offense. While that’s not the most ideal game plan for a team, the fact that it’s possible is encouraging.

With Matt Ryan now under center, the Colts should have a more consistent offense. Taylor will still be a massive part of the game every week but potentially without the play-to-play concerns that a drive could end at any moment.

We’ll see what 2022 has in store for Taylor, but he’s already vaulted himself into the elite status of young players around the league.

Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Za'Darius Smith 'can't wait' to see look on Aaron Rodgers' face in Week 1

Za’Darius Smith isn’t shying away from the slated Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. After spending the previous three seasons for the team in green, he’ll have a chance to see things from the purple side. But more than anything, he’ll have a chance to look into the eyes of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an opponent this time instead of a teammate.
GREEN BAY, WI
UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
Giants' Azeez Ojulari bulked up considerably this offseason

New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari has used the offseason to increase his size and strength in order to match up better on the edge. The former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft played as an edge rusher for the Giants at around 245-pounds. In his rookie season, he was able to put up promising production as he recorded 13 QB hits and 8.0 sacks over the course of 17 games.
Colts' early over/under win total set for 2022

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off of a promising offseason of moves that may just vault them into the top of the AFC South. There is a lot of work to be done and avoiding the dreaded slow start will be crucial to set the tone of the season. This is especially true when considering the fact that they open the season with seven consecutive games against AFC opponents, five of which are in-division games.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

