Colts are early favorites to win AFC South in 2022

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
A lot can and likely will change over the course of the next few months, but the Indianapolis Colts are viewed as the early favorites to win the AFC South during the 2022 season.

After failing to do so for the last seven seasons, the Colts seem primed to make a run at the divisional throne. They haven’t sat in that chair since 2014 but after making some big additions to the roster this offseason, there is plenty of optimism.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Colts are viewed as the favorites to win the division (-105) in 2022, slightly over the Tennessee Titans.

Team Odds

Indianapolis Colts -105

Tennessee Titans +140

Jacksonville Jaguars +600

Houston Texans +2000

Again, the division is primarily viewed as a two-team race between the Colts and Titans. The Jaguars spent a lot of money to better their roster this offseason and used the No. 1 overall pick on edge rusher Travon Walker.

Meanwhile, the Texans still have several holes on their roster and will be experimenting with Davis Mills as the starting quarterback.

Much of the Colts’ success will come down to how quickly the new pieces assimilate into the schemes on both sides of the ball. With veteran Matt Ryan leading the offense, the Colts should have a more consistent unit working on Sundays.

It’s still very early, and the Colts have a lot to prove in 2022. But for now, it appears they are the early favorites to win the division.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Indianapolis, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

