POTUS

Truth Social Buyer Warns of Bankruptcy Risk Given Trump's Past Failures

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Several of the former president's business ventures, including Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza and Trump Castle, have gone...

Johnny Showgoer
3d ago

Trump fails at everything he touches. Failed Presidency, Failed Marriages, Failed University, Failed Casinos, Failed Social Platform, Failed Golf Courses. His followers are failures.

Amazinggrace
3d ago

Well all I can say is that his Track record speaks for itself. So it is highly likely that it will happen again and again and again. Tends to happen when you are a life long grifter.

it's not me.
3d ago

When truth social goes bankrupt, it won't effect Mr.Praisemedent, he's already withdrew his investment with a reasonable profit supported by other investors money. Remember this , Mr.Praisemedent obsession is power and profit. Nothing else matters.

Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Trump settles lawsuit over inauguration funds spent at his D.C. hotel

Donald Trump's company and inauguration committee agreed Tuesday to pay $750,000 to the District of Columbia to resolve allegations that they illegally misused nonprofit funds while staging events surrounding Trump's inauguration. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine had accused the Trump Organization of overcharging Trump's inauguration committee for services at the...
POTUS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

