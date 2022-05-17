Truth Social Buyer Warns of Bankruptcy Risk Given Trump's Past Failures
Trump fails at everything he touches. Failed Presidency, Failed Marriages, Failed University, Failed Casinos, Failed Social Platform, Failed Golf Courses. His followers are failures.
Well all I can say is that his Track record speaks for itself. So it is highly likely that it will happen again and again and again. Tends to happen when you are a life long grifter.
When truth social goes bankrupt, it won't effect Mr.Praisemedent, he's already withdrew his investment with a reasonable profit supported by other investors money. Remember this , Mr.Praisemedent obsession is power and profit. Nothing else matters.
