ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk says Twitter deal can't go further without knowing number of phony accounts

By Rich Klein
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZyow_0fh0u1a800

May 17 (UPI) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his plan to buy Twitter for $44 billion cannot go any further until he knows how many phony or spam accounts are on the platform.

The social platform agreed last month to sell to Musk, who's bought up large chunks of Twitter shares this year and has voiced plans to make it a more productive and profitable company.

The deal hit a snag last week, however, when Musk saw in a regulatory filing that Twitter estimated that phony and spam accounts accounted for less than 5% of all monetizable daily active users from January to April.

Musk expressed concern over that figure and said he'd look further into the matter.

Tuesday, the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX said in a tweet that the acquisition can't go further until he knows precisely how many phony accounts there are.

"My offer was based on Twitter's [Securities & Exchange Commission] filings being accurate," he wrote, adding that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal refused in a social post on Monday to prove that the share of phony accounts is less than 5%.

"This deal cannot move forward until he does."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Sf1k_0fh0u1a800

Musk added in another tweet that he's still committed to buying Twitter, which has been a highly controversial deal. Twitter also said in a statement Tuesday that it's committed to the deal.

Some analysts have speculated that perhaps Musk is trying to lower the sale price due to the company's substantial loss in stock value in recent days. If Musk walked away from the deal, it's considered likely that it would cost him billions of dollars for breach of contract.

The deal does have a "reverse breakup fee," which would allow Musk to pay $1 billion to abandon the sale, but that would only apply if outside forces sank the deal -- such as a regulatory rejection or hidden fraud. Most experts don't believe that Musk would qualify for the reverse breakup provision.

Musk has said there's data that show the phony accounts on Twitter actually account for roughly 20% of monetizable daily active users.

Agrawai made his Twitter post on Monday to answer some of Musk's concerns. One said that "spam harms the experience for real people on Twitter, and therefore can harm our business."

"As such, we are strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day," he added. "Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong."

A few weeks ago, Musk -- the world's richest man with a net worth close to $230 billion -- sold around $4 billion in Tesla stock at an average price of $903.58 after the Twitter sale was announced.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
359K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy