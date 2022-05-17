Delaware governor isolating after positive COVID-19 test

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A teacher whose LGBTQ lesson plan for kindergartners was removed from a state website said Friday that the governor and education department succumbed to outside pressure. The governor and department “caved to pressure instead of standing up for some of the most vulnerable people, families,...
LANSING, Mich (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed expansions to Michigan's crime victim compensation fund, which ranks worst in the nation for application rates, according to the Alliance for Safety and Justice. Hurdles in the state’s laws for victims and their families to apply for the crime...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Voters in southern Minnesota will choose candidates in a special primary next week in the first step in a complicated process for filling the seat of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February. The GOP candidates Tuesday for the 1st...
When 19-year-old Tristan Webb pleaded no contest in Tuscola County Circuit Court to charges related to his involvement in a white nationalist group known as "The Base," it served as a resolution of sorts for a story that began almost two years ago at a farmhouse northeast of Bad Axe.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former interim mayor in Puerto Rico pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a bribery conspiracy just weeks after the ex-mayor he replaced pleaded guilty in the same case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ramón Conde Meléndez, who also once served as director...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A firefighter lieutenant has been accused of transporting and harboring migrants who entered Puerto Rico illegally, federal authorities announced Thursday. Pedro Rafael Rodríguez Garnier, 54, allegedly met and transported multiple migrants in the island’s southwest in August 2019 and offered them food and...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Thursday said the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok" in refusing to comply with the state's open records law. Dane County Circuit Judge...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Michigan State Police arrested Brandon Jeffery Gear at 10:54 p.m. May 19. He was arrested at a cabin he entered near 11 Mile Rd and M-20. He is lodged in the Midland County Jail. He will be arraigned in Midland County District Court on multiple felony charges May 20.
