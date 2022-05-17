Delaware governor isolating after positive COVID-19 test

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Michigan State Police arrested Brandon Jeffery Gear at 10:54 p.m. May 19. He was arrested at a cabin he entered near 11 Mile Rd and M-20. He is lodged in the Midland County Jail. He will be arraigned in Midland County District Court on multiple felony charges May 20.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO