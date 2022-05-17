Teen shot in head in north Charlotte Saturday dies in hospital, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old man who was shot in the head in north Charlotte Saturday evening died from his injuries at the hospital the next day, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said they responded to a shooting around 6:15 p.m. on May 14 on the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place in the Davis Lake community.
Officers found Kashawn Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, officials told Queen City News.Man found shot to death outside vehicle in Statesville, police say
Johnson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on May 15 at 3:02 p.m., police said.
Authorities said the case is now classified as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
