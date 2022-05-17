ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

N.C. judicial primaries are crucial but fly under the radar

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYhuH_0fh0tRAK00
RO file photo

RALEIGH — Judicial races decided in the fall will have a significant impact on the future of North Carolina, but as is often the case, these races are mostly flying under the radar of voters. That’s doubly true for a handful of key primaries in judicial races to be decided May 17.

This year, two seats on the seven-member N.C. Supreme Court and four judges on the 15-member Court of Appeals are up for grabs. Democrats currently enjoy a 4-3 majority on the state Supreme Court, but Republicans could retake the majority if they win either of the two seats in the general election.

Meanwhile, Republicans hold 10 of the 15 seats on the Court of Appeals and hope to maintain or build on that advantage in the fall.

As primary election day dawns, all eyes are now on the results of three competitive GOP primaries — one for a seat on the state Supreme Court, the other two for Court of Appeals seats.

State Supreme Court

The headliner is a competitive GOP primary for state Supreme Court seat five. Three candidates are vying to represent the party in the fall election — Trey Allen, Victoria Prince, and April Wood.

Allen is a former UNC-Chapel Hill law school professor who currently serves as general counsel for the Administrative Office of the Courts. Allen has won the endorsement of leading Republicans, including Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus.

Prince is an attorney from Greensboro and a graduate of the Elon University School of Law, while Wood is a sitting N.C. Court of Appeals judge and a graduate of the Regent University School of Law.

Recent polling indicates that the vast majority of voters are still undecided in the race. An Atlantic Polling Strategies poll in late April gave an edge to Allen (18%) followed by Wood (10%) and Prince (4%), but 68% of the electorate was undecided. A Civitas poll from earlier in April gave Allen a narrower lead of 10% to Wood’s 7%, with 82% undecided.

There is no primary for the second open seat on the state Supreme Court. Two Court of Appeals judges — Republican Richard Dietz and Democrat Lucy Inman — will face off in the fall after incumbent Justice Robin Hudson, a Democrat, decided not to run for another term. The court’s mandatory 72-year-old retirement age would have meant Hudson could have only served 13 months of an eight-year term if she had won reelection.

Court of Appeals

There are two Republican primaries for Court of Appeals seats nine and 11.

For seat nine, incumbent Judge Donna Stroud has drawn a primary challenge from District Court Judge Beth Freshwater Smith.

Stroud has served as chief judge of the Court of Appeals since 2021 and before that as an associate judge from 2007 to 2020. Smith has served as a district court judge since 2016. She previously served as a prosecutor and in private practice.

Smith has won the backing of some leading Republicans, including state Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger, Jr., Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, and House Majority leader John Bell, R-Wayne. But other Republicans — such as former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin and former House President Pro Tem Paul “Skip” Stam — are backing Stroud. Stam called Stroud “a solid conservative who is also lucid, logical, and fair.”

There is also a Republican primary for seat 11, the winner taking on Democratic incumbent Judge Darren Jackson in the fall. Jackson led the Democrats’ minority in the N.C. House from 2017 to 2020 before being appointed by the Court of Appeals by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The two Republican candidates vying to represent their party are private practice attorney Charlton Allen and District Court Judge Michael Strading.

The remaining two open seats on the Court of Appeals do not have primaries. Seat eight is for Inman’s open seat as she seeks election to the state Supreme Court. Republican Julee Tate Flood will face Democrat Carolyn Jennings Thompson in the fall. For seat 10, Republican incumbent Judge John Tyson will face Democrat Gale Murray Adams.

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Local primary election results are in

The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Hise ekes out win over Ballard in Senate District 47 primary

State Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County secured reelection in Senate District 47 after narrowly snagging a victory over fellow incumbent state Sen. Deanna Ballard of Boone. Hise secured 50.65% of the vote compared to Ballard’s 49.35%. The primary was one of the most closely watched in the state...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
rhinotimes.com

Candidate Who Didn’t Campaign Wins District 59 Primary

Proving that anything can happen in an election, Sherrie Young won the Democratic primary for North Carolina House District 59. A lot of people get fired up and go down to the Board of Elections office and file to run for office. Often only then do they find out how time consuming and expensive it is to run a campaign and how difficult it is to raise money.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 NC Primary

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election. MAJOR ELECTIONS. U.S. Senate. There was a crowded field of candidates for the Senate primary, with 14 Republican hopefuls and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Jackson
Person
Richard Dietz
Mount Airy News

Stevens, Settle claim NC House, Senate seats

Four of the races on Tuesday whittled the fields for two state and two federal races involving Surry County residents. Sarah Stevens, the Mount Airy Republican seeking her eighth consecutive term in the North Carolina House of Delegates, easily outdistanced her opponent, Benjamin Romans. The win not only claims the GOP nomination for the 90th District seat, but effectively wins the seat since Stevens faces no opposition in the fall.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Cheri Beasley could win North Carolina’s Senate primary. Like other Black women, she laid the groundwork years ago.

Tuesday’s primary in North Carolina will be the latest test for a slate of Black women running for Senate in this cycle’s midterm elections, with Democrat Cheri Beasley emerging as the likely nominee among a crowded field that includes six Black women — more than any other state. A seventh Black woman will also be running as an independent in the general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
yadkinripple.com

Smitherman claims victory in Sheriff’s race

Sheriff Ricky Oliver shakes hands with supporters at a polling location in Jonesville on primary day, May 17. Two county incumbents were unseated in yesterday’s Republican primary. Candidate Nick Smitherman claimed the victory over incumbent Ricky Oliver in the race for Yadkin County Sheriff. Smitherman received a total of...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Radar#Republican Primary#Judicial#N C Supreme Court#Democrats#The State Supreme Court#Republicans#The Court Of Appeals#Gop#Unc Chapel Hill#Senate#The Elon University Sch
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Roy Cooper

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood said Thursday that a $485,000 grant from the state’s Motorsports Relief Fund announced this week by Gov. Roy Cooper will be used to help offset the cost of new Compulink scoring and timing equipment and other planned facility improvements. Published in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WDEF

So what does North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn do next?

ASHVILLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – Two years ago, he was considered one of the GOP’s rising stars. Now the question is what will Madison Cauthorn do next?. The 25 year old Congressman represented western North Carolina, including Murphy. But his fame grew far beyond the rural mountain district...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WFAE

See NC primary results for U.S. Senate and House races

See how the candidates fare in North Carolina's congressional races during the May 17 primary. Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and results should start coming in shortly after that. Here, you'll be able to look at the Democratic and Republican primary results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House. We've pulled out two House districts for a closer look — the brand new 14th District in Charlotte and the 11th District in the mountains, where Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing multiple challengers from his own party.
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinapanorama.com

UNCOVERED: Senator gets grants for charities, then checks disappear

COLUMBIA — An Upstate senator has singlehandedly withheld some $125,000 in funds the state promised to three Greenville charities for a summer camp, after-school program and fitness park — a trio of projects designed to benefit underprivileged children and low-income seniors. Checks that state Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville,...
COLUMBIA, NC
Axios

8 N.C. races we couldn't stop watching

Dozens of races across North Carolina were worth keeping an eye on Tuesday night, with control of Congress and the state legislature at stake. Here are a few we watched. Willie Rowe squeaked out a win over incumbent Gerald Baker in the Democratic primary, but it could still go to a runoff.
ELECTIONS
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy