CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider funding a feasibility report as part of a proposal to place a hotel in the Surf District. City Administrator Scott Flory in a memo to the council says the city has had conversations with the owners of the Surf Ballroom and the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, the group that oversees the facility’s operations, about a potential redevelopment project within the Surf District that would include a boutique-style hotel with the city applying for a grant as part of the Iowa Department of Economic Development’s new “Destination Iowa” program. Destination Iowa is a $100 million project funded by American Rescue Plan Act money that provides grants for transformational, shovel-ready attractions.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO