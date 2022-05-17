ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Reports: Titans reach deal with first-round pick Treylon Burks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uX9Ix_0fh0t9bj00

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with wide receiver Treylon Burks, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The deal reportedly is for four years and $14.4 million and is fully guaranteed. It contains a fifth-year team option.

Burks, 22, played at Arkansas. In his junior season in 2021, he made 66 catches for 1,104 yards with 11 touchdowns and earned first-team All-SEC honors. He was the first Arkansas receiver since 2012 to post a 1,000-yard season.

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Burks appeared in 32 games and had 146 catches for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher

The SEC issued public reprimands of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. In a statement shared by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey scolded both head coaches for ethical conduct violations. "The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Cowboys#Bills#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns coach Freddie Kitchens to join staff of SEC school

Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is leaving the NFL to take a new job in college football. Kitchens is joining the staff at South Carolina as a senior analyst, as first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Kitchens has history with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, as the two worked together at Mississippi State nearly two decades ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy