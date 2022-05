Tokina has announced the new Tokina SZ 33mm f/1.2 lens for Fujifilm X and Sony E mount APS-C cameras. The manual focus offers a field of view similar to that of a 50mm lens on a full-frame body with a wide and bright f/1.2 aperture for shallow depth of field and low light shooting conditions. As well as manual focus, the lens also features a manual aperture ring to help keep it down to a budget-friendly price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO