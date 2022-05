Taylor Swift wasn’t the only major music figure to receive an honorary degree this week. Swift’s close collaborator Aaron Dessner and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson — the Roots bandleader, Oscar-winning Summer Of Soul filmmaker, and a Philly native — were both honored at the University of the Arts’ commencement ceremony Thursday at Philadelphia’s Academy of Music. The Philadelphia Inquirer has photos from the event, which was UArts’ first in-person commencement since 2019.

