Lee Nettles on plans to manage OBX’s exploding visitor business. According to its Executive Director Lee Nettles, the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is embarking on a number of initiatives at this moment. One of them, “Careers Beyond the Counter,” is designed to encourage local students to pursue rewarding vocations in the tourism industry. On June 6, the bureau will host a public meeting on the conceptual plan for a new event center on The Soundside Event Site that has been re-imagined as more of a community than a convention facility.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO