Last week, posters in London teased a mysterious new product that would feature a whole lot of big-name artists, and people immediately figured out that the product in question would be the soundtrack for the forthcoming film Minions: The Rise Of Gru. Jack Antonoff produced and curated the Minions soundtrack, which mostly consists of present-day stars like Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent covering the hits of the ’60s and ’70s. But the soundtrack’s lead single has one of the biggest stars of the ’60s and ’70s teaming up with one of the biggest acts of today. Today, we get to hear what happens when Diana Ross gets together with Tame Impala.

