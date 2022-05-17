ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris – “She Is Burning”

By James Rettig
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the very beginning of the year, the unstoppable Boris released a new album, W, a companion to their 2020 album NO. They’re already back with another one, and it’s also something of a sequel: Heavy Rocks (2022) shares its name with two other...

Stereogum

Microwave – “Straw Hat”

The Atlanta one-time Band To Watch Microwave returned last month with “Circling The Drain,” their first new song since 2019’s Death Is A Warm Blanket. They’re back today with another track, “Straw Hat,” and if the similar artworks are any indication, Microwave are gearing up to release another new album. “Straw Hat” is a punchy strummer that feels breezy and warm but has some sweetly paranoid undercurrents: “I know that you’re trying to parry your doubts/ That you want to trust me/ I know that you’re spying on me now/ Through the dog camera” Nathan Hardy sings. “But everything that I do/ I would do in front of you/ And I don’t really mind what you do No one owns you.” Check it out below.
ATLANTA, GA
Stereogum

SPEED – “Not That Nice”

It takes a certain sense of vision to write a truly great old-school beat-you-up hardcore song, and the members of the Sydney band SPEED have that vision. Australia’s punk and hardcore scenes have been on fire lately, and SPEED are right at the middle of all of that. The band released their demo in 2019 and followed it with a two-song flexi in 2020, and both of them kick ass. Today, SPEED have announced that they’ll release their new Gang Called Speed EP next month, and they’ve shared the excellently brutal new track “Not That Nice.”
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Vangelis Dead At 79

Vangelis, the Oscar-winning composer best known for the synth-heavy scores for Chariots Of Fire and Blade Runner, has died. His representatives confirmed to The Guardian that he died in a hospital in France where he was being treated for an unnamed ailment. He was 79. Born Evángelos Papathanassíou in the...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Spielbergs – “When They Come For Me” & “Get Lost”

Back in March, the Norwegian Band To Watch Spielbergs returned with “Brother Of Mine,” their first new song since 2020. That and the 2020 single “Go!” have turned out to be previews of a new album. It’s called Vestli, and it’s out in August.
MUSIC
#Rock Music#W#Japanese
Stereogum

Spiral Stairs – “Pressure Drop”

Scott Kannberg is back with a new Spiral Stairs album, the successor to 2019’s We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized. It’s called Medley Attack!! and it’s out in July. (That name is a reference to the Talking Heads’ working title for Remain In Light, Melody Attack.) Apparently, it may also be the last Spiral Stairs outing.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment
Music
Stereogum

Roosevelt – “Passion” (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

Roosevelt just followed up last year’s Polydans album with quite the high-profile collaboration. On new single “Passion,” the German producer teams up with none other than Chic’s Nile Rodgers for what’s billed as a tribute to Studio 54. Sleek and funky and melodious, it definitely hearkens back to the disco era but with a more modern glint. Those who enjoyed Rodgers’ famous Daft Punk collaboration will probably dig this too — and honestly those folks should find their way to Polydans if they’re seeking more sparkling disco revivalism.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Nine Of Swords – “JOAN”

Every two weeks, the Philly hardcore band Nine Of Swords have been releasing a new song from their upcoming album BEYOND THE SWORDS, first “WITH HELP” and then “THE PAVEMENT.” It’s been two weeks since that last one, and the album drops two weeks from today, so it only makes sense that a third advance single has materialized today. “JOAN” is another rager, from the first distressed outburst onward: “You’ve got me captive/ Savage, flailing, crazed/ Resistance is my shield/ I won’t be deranged by your nonsense.” The music shifts shape a lot over the course of two and a half minutes, segueing from heavy churning riffage to straight-ahead high-speed annihilation before ending up somewhere epic and burly. Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Grace Ives – “Angel Of Business”

The alt-pop upstart Grace Ives is back with a third single from her upcoming album Janky Star to follow “Loose” and “Lullaby.” At times, the syncopated slow-build “Angel Of Business” sounds a bit like Grimes doing dancehall-pop with quirky retro synths, but by the end Ives’ whispery, fluttering vocals feel deeper and more grounded than that.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Braxe + Falcon – “Elevation” (Feat. Sunni Colón)

A couple months ago, French house musicians and cousins Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon joined forces to form a duo called, fittingly, Braxe + Falcon. At the time, they also shared “Step By Step,” which featured Panda Bear, and “Creative Source.” Those were both setting the stage for their debut EP, also titled Step By Step and due out at the end of June. Today, they’re back with another preview of the EP.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Living Hour – “Feelings Meeting” (Feat. Jay Som)

Living Hour have announced a new album called Someday Is Today, the successor to 2019’s Softer Faces. This time around, the Winnepeg group collaborated with multiple producers: Samur Khouja (Cate Le Bon, Deerhunter), Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Snail Mail), and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. The album arrives at the beginning of September.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Four Tet – “Looking At Your Pager”

Since his last venture as Four Tet (2020’s Parallel and Sixteen Oceans), Kieran Hebden, aka the UK veteran electronic-music connoisseur, did an emoji-laden, year-long livestream. Some of that material in the livestream was formally released on Christmas Day 2020 across both Parallel and 871, the latter of which came out under Hebden’s 00110100 01010100 moniker. Also in 2020, Hebden released a very limited 12-inch with Burial and Thom Yorke called Her Revolution / His Rope. The next year, he got together with Madlib for a collaborative project, Sound Ancestors. Last we really heard from Hebden, though, was when he filed a lawsuit against former label Domino Records claiming damages over the royalty rate for many of the records he’d released with them. (Since a settlement couldn’t be reached, the case will be decided by a judge of the Business and Property Courts of the High Court of Justice, and, in November 2021, three Four Tet albums were removed from streaming services.) Anyway, this is just a long way of saying that Hebden / Four Tet is back now with new music! “Looking At Your Pager” samples 3LW’s 2000 classic “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right).” I think Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton would be proud. Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hazel English – “All Dressed Up”

Last month, Australian-born, LA-based Artist To Watch Hazel English announced that a new EP, Summer Nights, was set to arrive June 17. We’ve already heard its title track, plus “Nine Stories” (technically released in 2021), and now we’re getting a third EP cut: the hazy, summer-ready “All Dressed Up.” English’s third single is, like the rest of the EP, co-produced by Day Wave’s Jackson Phillips, who also sings on the shimmering track. Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Angel Olsen – “Through The Fires”

Back in March, Angel Olsen announced her new album Big Time. So far we’ve heard two gorgeous songs from, “All The Good Times” and the title track — both topped our list of favorite songs in their release weeks. The album’s now a couple weeks away, and Olsen is back with another preview.
MUSIC
Stereogum

We’re Going To Harry’s House On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

Harry Styles’ solo career did not immediately yield hits commensurate to his status as one of the world’s biggest pop stars; his rock-leaning self-titled debut LP was more of an album’s album than a singles machine. But in our post-Fine Line world, the former One Direction singer is now inarguably a streaming and radio force in addition to an actor, fashion plate, and professional celebrity. This Friday he’ll release his new album Harry’s House, which has already yielded a #1 hit in the indie-ish lead single “As It Was.” A few hours before that, Rachel Brodsky and I will break down the album on the latest episode of Stereogum’s weekly live podcast Callin Me Maybe. Tune in here Thursday at 4PM ET to hear us assuage or enrage entire stan armies, and while you’re there, call in with a take of your own.
MUSIC

