ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers delivered to shocked Texas mom. Her toddler ordered them

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em4OA_0fh0rFtG00

While a Texas mother thought her 2-year-old son was using her phone to take pictures, he was actually feeding his craving for a cheeseburger.

Well, 31 cheeseburgers , that is.

Soon after, a confused Kelsey Golden got a DoorDash notification explaining her order was running behind because of its large size, according to KRIS.

That’s when she learned what her toddler, Barrett, had actually been up to while playing with her phone in Kingsville, KIII reported.

“Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash,” Golden shared in a May 16 Facebook post.

Sure enough, a DoorDash driver showed up at her door with nearly three dozen McDonald’s cheeseburgers, KRIS reported. But Barrett only managed to eat half of one burger.

So the shocked mom offered to give away the food by posting about it on Facebook at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Several people reached out for burgers, according to KIII. And now their story has gotten lots of attention.

“I always wanted to go viral for a giant mom fail ,” Golden said. Several of her friends could relate.

“When Conner was just slightly older he ordered the entire NBA league pass,” one friend shared. “That was about 70 games. Kids are too smart when it comes to technology.”

“Oh my gosh!!!! At least it is cheeseburgers ,” another said. “My daughter let her baby 1-1/2 year old play with her phone. Somehow he clicked on Amazon and ordered 3 iPhones.”

“Girl I have had to add the double click and facial recognition to my DoorDash because of the same issue ,” another Facebook friend commented.

The toddler’s order came out to $91.70, KRIS reported — including the $16 tip he gave the driver.

Kingsville is about 40 miles southwest of Corpus Christi.

3-year-old’s call to 911 ends with a Happy Meal delivered by police, Kansas cops say

DoorDash driver finds bleeding woman during pizza delivery — and ‘saved a life’

Instacart worker saved a life. Now she’s called ‘hero’ after sharing story on TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeseburgers#Burger#Instacart#Toddler#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Kiii#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFAA

‘The smell is putrid death’: They had a nice place in the country – until hundreds of thousands of chickens moved in next door

Sanderson Farms, which is expanding throughout Texas, says their chicken growers follow Texas air quality rules, best practices. On their 600-acre East Texas ranch near Tyler, Larry and Sandra James believed they were creating paradise. Sandra, a retired professor and business school dean, and Larry, a retired telecom CEO, enjoyed...
WINONA, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
550
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy