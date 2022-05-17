Vertex Announces $50 Million Commitment to Health Equity With Three Initial Grants

The discovery that genetic variation within the interferon lambda locus has a profound effect on the outcome of hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment and spontaneous clearance of HCV is one of the great triumphs of genomic medicine. Subsequently, the IFNL4 gene was discovered and proposed as the causal gene underlying this association. However, there has been a lively debate within the field concerning the causality, which has been further complicated by a change in naming. This review summarizes the genetic data available for the IFNL3/IFNl4 loci and provides an in-depth discussion of causality. We also discuss a new series of interesting data suggesting that the genetic variation at the IFNL4 loci influences the evolution of the HCV virus and the implication this relationship between our genetic makeup and virus evolution has upon our understanding of the IFNL4 system. Finally, new data support an influence of the IFNL4 gene upon liver inflammation and fibrosis that is independent of etiology, thereby linking the IFNL4 gene to some of the major liver diseases of today.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO