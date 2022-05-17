ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vertex Announces $50 Million Commitment to Health Equity With Three Initial Grants

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

– Vertex grant to JDRF supports efforts to improve clinical trial diversity in type 1 diabetes – – The Vertex Foundation grant supports the Mass General Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Center – – Additional Vertex Foundation grant to Year Up to support health care workforce training – Vertex...

www.benzinga.com

biospace.com

With Promising Data, AVROBIO Plans Next Trial for Cystinosis Gene Therapy

AVROBIO presented clinical data on Tuesday at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) from its trial of AVR-RD-04. The collaborator-sponsored therapeutic is being developed and tested for the treatment of cystinosis. Cystinosis is a rare, inherited disease that is caused by an...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

InMed Pharmaceuticals Is Commercializing The Development Of Rare Cannabinoids For The Wellness Market

Upon its acquisition of BayMedica LLC last year, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM made the executive decision to forge a new path alongside its traditional domain in pharmaceutical drug development. With the acquisition long since closed, the end results are starting to bear fruit. The company has already launched B2B sales of the rare cannabinoid cannabidivarin (CBDV) in the U.S. health and wellness sector. This is but a preview of additional product launches that will be introduced to market in the coming quarters.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
contagionlive.com

Moderna CMV Vaccine: Investing in Latent Virus Prevention

The company's investigational vaccine, which is in a phase 3 study, is an example of its commitment to addressing these viruses. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is a common latent virus with over half of Americans infected with it by the age of 40, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).1 CMV typically lays dormant in people who do not have compromised immune systems.
INDUSTRY
L.A. Weekly

Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol

This article was originally published on CBD Rubs. To view the original article, please click here. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Racial disparities in time to hematopoietic cell transplant among patients with hematologic malignancies at a large urban academic center

The datasets generated during and/or analyzed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request. Joshua TV, Rizzo JD, Zhang MJ, Hari PN, Kurian S, Pasquini M, et al. Access to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: effect of race and sex. Cancer. 2010;116:3469"“76. Pidala J, Craig...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Access to Quality Lung Cancer Care

When you have lung cancer, having access to high-quality health care is vitally important. Access to care is defined as “the timely use of personal health services to achieve the best health outcomes.”. Health insurance helps people access the lung cancer care they need from primary care physicians and...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Results of screening in early and advanced thoracic malignancies in the EORTC pan-European SPECTAlung platform

Access to a comprehensive molecular alteration screening is patchy in Europe and quality of the molecular analysis varies. SPECTAlung was created in 2015 as a pan-European screening platform for patients with thoracic malignancies. Here we report the results of almost 4Â years of prospective molecular screening of patients with thoracic malignancies, in terms of quality of the program and molecular alterations identified. Patients with thoracic malignancies at any stage of disease were recruited in SPECTAlung, from June 2015 to May 2019, in 7 different countries. Molecular tumour boards were organised monthly to discuss patients' molecular and clinical profile and possible biomarker-driven treatments, including clinical trial options. FFPE material was collected and analysed for 576 patients with diagnosis of pleural, lung, or thymic malignancies. Ultimately, 539 patients were eligible (93.6%) and 528 patients were assessable (91.7%). The turn-around time for report generation and molecular tumour board was 214Â days (median). Targetable molecular alterations were observed in almost 20% of cases, but treatment adaptation was low (3% of patients). SPECTAlung showed the feasibility of a pan-European screening platform. One fifth of the patients had a targetable molecular alteration. Some operational issues were discovered and adapted to improve efficiency.
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Inhibikase Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Period Activity

Company to host conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:00am ET. BOSTON and ATLANTA, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase or Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and highlighted recent developments.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Janssen Presents New Data that could Set Anti-Inflammatory Drug Apart

Janssen’s Tremfya, an IL-23 inhibitor, is showing an ability to separate itself from AbbVie’s Skyrizi in preventing the activation of cells that drive inflammation. On Wednesday, Janssen presented data from the in vitro MODIF-Y studies that support a hypothesis that highlights the differentiated mechanism of action of Tremfya (guselkumab) from Skyrizi (risankizumab). That difference hinges on Tremfya’s ability to bind to CD64 positive (CD64) cells in addition to interleukin (IL)-23 - both of which are key components of the immune system. In its presentation at the Society for Investigative Dermatology annual meeting, Janssen suggested the information suggests that Tremfya has the potential to neutralize IL-23 at the site where it is secreted. The hypothesis will continue to be evaluated in both in vitro and in vivo studies, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Genetic study identifies migraine causes and promising therapeutic targets

QUT genetic researchers have found blood proteins that cause migraine and have a shared link with Alzheimer's disease that could potentially be prevented by repurposing existing therapeutics. Findings from the genetic analyses were published in Nature Communications by Professor Dale Nyholt and his Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Tanha from the QUT...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Fiore Cannabis: M&A In Colorado, Non-Binding Term Sheet For Financing Up To C$30M With Institutional Fund

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. FIOR FIORF a company that intends to become a vertically integrated Canadian-American multi-state operator announced the closing of its Colorado merger with Unified Global on May 13, 2022. “This transaction enables the combined company to be a powerhouse platform for consolidating profitable operators with enhanced opportunities for...
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

AstraZeneca boosts COVID portfolio with RQ Bio deal

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) moved to bolster its COVID-19 portfolio of antibodies on Tuesday with a $157 million licensing deal for experimental therapies developed by newly-launched biotech RQ Bio. In addition to the initial sum, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker faces possible royalty payments as part of the exclusive...
CANCER
Nature.com

The role of IFNL4 in liver inflammation and progression of fibrosis

The discovery that genetic variation within the interferon lambda locus has a profound effect on the outcome of hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment and spontaneous clearance of HCV is one of the great triumphs of genomic medicine. Subsequently, the IFNL4 gene was discovered and proposed as the causal gene underlying this association. However, there has been a lively debate within the field concerning the causality, which has been further complicated by a change in naming. This review summarizes the genetic data available for the IFNL3/IFNl4 loci and provides an in-depth discussion of causality. We also discuss a new series of interesting data suggesting that the genetic variation at the IFNL4 loci influences the evolution of the HCV virus and the implication this relationship between our genetic makeup and virus evolution has upon our understanding of the IFNL4 system. Finally, new data support an influence of the IFNL4 gene upon liver inflammation and fibrosis that is independent of etiology, thereby linking the IFNL4 gene to some of the major liver diseases of today.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New molecular subset of pediatric liver cancer identified

New research from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Cancer Center characterizes a new molecular type of high-risk pediatric liver cancer. The study, published in the Journal of Hepatology, showed that these tumors have better outcomes when patients were treated by transplantation, rather than by chemotherapy and surgery alone.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel distal radial access for cardiac catheterization shown as a safe strategy compared to conventional radial access

Initial findings from the Distal versus Proximal Radial Artery Access for Cardiac Catheterization and Intervention (DIPRA) study were presented today as late-breaking clinical research at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2022 Scientific Sessions. The single center, randomized-controlled trial evaluated outcomes of hand function and effectiveness of conventional proximal radial artery (PRA) access compared to distal radial artery (DRA) access for cardiac catheterization.
HEALTH

