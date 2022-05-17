ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Police continue to search for missing 16-year-old boy

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It has been nearly a week since 16-year-old Jariek Dorvil went missing from Fort Lauderdale and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. Dorvil was last...

www.local10.com

Comments / 4

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Man Shot In Head Just South Of Boca Raton, Search Underway

Car Crash Apparently Led To Shooting. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. — BSO just issued the following statement to BocaNewsNow.com. ”Just after 2 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call about a crash and a shooting at Powerline Road and West Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach […] The article BREAKING: Man Shot In Head Just South Of Boca Raton, Search Underway appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Officer arrests domestic violence suspect in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was at the Broward County main jail on Friday facing a domestic violence charge, records show. According to Detective Ali Adamson, an officer stopped a driver shortly before midnight on Thursday, at 1545 NE 4th Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. The officer arrested...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Jury finds BSO deputy not guilty of battery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A jury found a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy not guilty of battery on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. Video shows Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jorge Sobrino punching David O’Connell on Jan. 2, 2019, in Broward Health North. O’Connell was handcuffed to a hospital...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

Former South Florida police lieutenant gets life for molesting young girls

MIAMI – A judge sentenced a former South Florida police lieutenant to life in prison Friday for molesting two young girls who are now in their 20s. “There will be no closure here,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miguel de la O said during the sentencing hearing for Braulio Gonzalez, 48. “The fact that people continue to defend you is just classic cognitive dissonance.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

BSO Detectives Look For Clues In Suspected Road Rage Shooting On I-75

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate individuals involved in an apparent road rage shooting that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said it happened on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 5:05 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near mile marker 37 and when deputies arrived, they found two individuals who were shot inside a vehicle. Investigators said the victims were driving eastbound when the driver of an older model black Honda, possibly an Accord, sped up and struck the back of the victim’s car....
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missingperson
Parkland Talk

16-Year-Old Girl Robbed in Parkland

A 16-year-old girl was robbed of her iPhone 13 in Parkland Saturday by a bicycle-riding thief, law enforcement records show. The robbery happened May 15 at 9:35 a.m. as the victim, and two of her girlfriends walked behind Parkland Bagels at 7111 N. State Road 7, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office crime summary.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Men arrested in cross-county police chase appear in court

DAVIE, Fla. – A police chase involving a stolen car that spanned two South Florida counties led to a pair of arrests Wednesday afternoon. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jwan Rivers, eventually stopped in Davie after one of the vehicle’s tires began to shred. Rivers appeared virtually before...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Serial cellphone thief rips off store owner in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – A video taken inside of a small business that sells phones shows a man taking two cell phone as an employee is distracted and then he runs out. Police said it isn’t the first time the thief has targeted a smaller cellphone business and not a large chain store.
TAMARAC, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

11-year-old girl reported missing in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing. According to police, Danylah Harrington was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 14500 SW 16th Street. Police have not confirmed whether Danylah ran away from home or further details...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Charged After Driving Over 100 MPH in Deadly Miramar Crash

The man behind the wheel of a BMW involved in a deadly collision in Miramar is now behind bars. According to the arrest report, Oscar Penaranda was going 104 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone before crashing into a 2003 beige Toyota van about 8 p.m. on February 4 in the 11900 block of Miramar Parkway.
MIRAMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy