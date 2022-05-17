Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JASPER...SOUTHERN SHELBY...SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...CLAY AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cowden to near Edgewood to near Xenia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watson, Stewardson, Louisville, Clay City, Dieterich, Wheeler, Neoga, Montrose, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO