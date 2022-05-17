Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahnomen; Norman; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Climax, or 22 miles southeast of Grand Forks, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media reported semi trailer overturned near Reynolds due to very high winds. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ada, Fosston, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Erskine and Climax. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 109 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO