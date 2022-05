Mark Brian Schultz, 58, of rural Stewardson, IL passed away at 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Mark was born on May 12, 1964, in Shelbyville, the son of Herbert Richard and Barbara Ann (Cameron) Schultz. He was a graduate of Stewardson-Strasburg High School in the Class of 1982. He married Karla Ramert on May 10, 1986. Mark was a dedicated longtime FedEx freight driver, also known as freight relocator. He was an avid motorcycle rider and was at his happiest taking motorcycle trips with Karla and friends. They attended Sturgis and completed the Tail of the Dragon. In his free time, he spoiled his beloved grandchildren.

STEWARDSON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO