UKG, Uber for Business Launch Strategic Collaboration to Help Organizations, Their People During Labor Shortage
Managers can reward employees with vouchers from Uber for Business through UKG Dimensions to show appreciation for picking up hard-to-fill shifts. UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced a strategic collaboration with Uber for Business, Uber's enterprise arm, that allows organizations with...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0