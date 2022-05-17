ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things have gotten so bad at the A's stadium that a possum has taken over the press box

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It’s been a rough year in Oakland.

The A’s are an AL West-worst 15-23, the attendance at the Oakland Coliseum is dismal, and oh yeah, a possum is taking over in the area where announcers and reporters sit.

A couple of beat writers captured photos of the creature coming in through the ceiling, and on top of that, Minnesota Twins play-by-plan man Dick Bremer told the world that he had to leave the booth so that an exterminator could come in on Monday night. Yikes! Not good.

Here are some photos snapped, along with a video from Dallas Braden of the possum:

