Bike to Work Day to be held Friday, May 20

 3 days ago

After a three year hiatus, Bike to Work Day is back! Bike to Work Week is a campaign that celebrates bicycling as a healthy commuting option while promoting public awareness of safety and environmental benefits. Bike to Work Week helps raise awareness of the rules of the road for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists

In Memphis, Bike to Work Day will feature breakfast stations, bike trains, and a Happy Hour event at Wiseacre on Broad. Breakfast stations include coffee, doughnuts, pastries, sandwiches, fruit and will be open from 7 – 9 a.m. to fuel bikers on their morning commute. Bike trains are group bicycle rides with a predetermined route, starting point, and stops along the way.

Bike to Work Day will have two morning bike trains from the end of the Greenline at Tillman to Downtown and Cooper Young to Downtown, as well as an evening bike train from Downtown to the Bike to Work Day Happy Hour at Wiseacre. Registered participants can enjoy 20% off their beer tabs for duration of the Happy Hour. Registration and details about breakfast stations, bike trains, and everything involving Bike to Work Day can be found at http://www.biketoworkmemphis.com/.

WHERE:

  • Archimania (663 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104)
  • Civic Center Plaza (114 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38103)
  • Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital (848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38105)
  • Overton Park Bike Plaza (Sam Cooper and East Parkway)
  • Shelby Farms on Greenline (Mullins Station and Farm Road)
  • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Employees Only)
  • Greenline at High Point Terrace (Park at the corner of High Point Terrance and Johnwood.

