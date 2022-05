One of the most influential bands in modern British music history has just announced a North American tour celebrating 40 — yes, 40 — years. Innovative pop-New Wave act Echo & The Bunnymen will visit three Texas cities during the tour, starting with Houston at House of Blues on Wednesday, August 17, which is the second date right after Atlanta on August 15. It then heads to Dallas’ House of Blues on Friday, August 19, then to Austin’s Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater on Tuesday, August 20.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO