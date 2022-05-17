NBA Draft Lottery: Remembering the Lakers-Pelicans trade that could give New Orleans a top-10 pick

You may be wondering why the New Orleans Pelicans — who won their play-in games and then took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the opening playoff round — could end up with a lottery pick on Tuesday night.

Or, you’re wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a first-rounder after missing the postseason this year.

We’ve got an answer! It’s all thanks to the Anthony Davis trade.

Back in 2019, the Pels dealt the then-disgruntled superstar to Los Angeles in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and a trio of first-rounders. The 2022 first-rounder is protected if it’s 11 through 30 … and the Lakers are projected to have a 26.2 percent chance at a top-five pick.

UPDATE: It was pointed out to me that the Pels ALSO dealt this pick in the Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas trade with the Grizzlies. If this pick DOES end up outside the top 10 (in the less than 1% chance this pick ends up outside the top 10), it’ll go to Memphis.

So the Pels could end up with a top-10 pick, and the Lakers are probably more than happy to have won the 2020 title.

But that’s why this video is very funny:

We’ll see if the Pelicans end up with the Lakers’ pick around 8PM ET on Tuesday!