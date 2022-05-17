ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Cueto is back pitching and delightfully messing with batters' timing

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26d2lv_0fh0nyk500

Johnny Cueto is back on the mound, now for the Chicago White Sox, and that means it’s time to sit back and watch him mess with batters by altering his timing.

We’ve seen this work in recent years with the New York Yankees’ Nestor Cortes messing around (just ask Shohei Ohtani!), and Cueto is no stranger to the practice as this awesome YouTube compilation proves.

On Monday night, he was facing the Kansas City Royals and taking a little extra time on his windup, or pausing a bit at the top just to mess with hitters, and it worked. He didn’t allow a run and struck out seven:

This is just delightful:

Amazing.

