Xbox Game Pass games for May include dinosaurs, vampires, and snipers

By Ben Barrett
 5 days ago
Another month, another set of ‘free’ games for those of you subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass service. It’s a quieter one for mega-hits but does include some surprisingly great smaller titles, especially on PC. Here we go then.

As per the official blog, here’s the line-up:

Today

  • Her Story (PC) – investigation question-em-up with real-world footage.
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) – dinosaur park management sim. What could possibly go wrong?
  • Little Witch in the Woods (Console, PC, Game Preview) – exploration as a little witch. Probably a lot less will go wrong.
  • Skate (Cloud, EA Play) – One of the original skateboard sims.
  • Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, PC) – a “first-person photography sandbox” set in a retro future city.

May 19

  • Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, PC) – the simulator that started it all, and one of the few to still take itself serious.
  • Vampire Survivors (PC) – one of the most popular games on Steam, a high-score chasing slaughterfest.

May 24

  • Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, PC) – Tactics-based card-strategy where you play a girl with a robot arm.
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – ship-cutting hyper-capitalism simulator and all-around accidental-explosion creator.

May 26

  • Sniper Elite 5 (Console, PC) – third-person action with a focus on precision shots and assassinations.

May 27

  • Cricket 22 (PC) – Cricket, only a video game. Not really a lot to add, title does a great job explaining it.
  • Pac Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, PC) – 14 whole Pac-Man games in one package with online leaderboards.

This joins a host of updates, games getting touch controls, and of course a batch of games leaving at the end of the month. If you’ve only time to try one game, I’d highly recommend Vampire Survivors – it’s sucked in every friend I’ve ever had and I’m worried I’m next. That, Hardspace, Sniper Elite, Floppy Knights, Umurangi Generation Special Edition, Little Witch in the Woods, and Pac-Man Museum+ are all day one adds, so plenty of new stuff to look at.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

