ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Suns somehow had an even worse day after their embarrassing Game 7 loss

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Svsgo_0fh0nbgc00

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

The Phoenix Suns appeared to hit rock bottom Sunday night when they scored 27 points in the first half of a Game 7 on their home floor and later went on to lose to the Mavs by 33 points, which had everyone laughing at them.

I used the word “appeared” there because while things were pretty bleak for the No. 1 team in the West on that night, things got even worse for them on Monday – because they got dragged every which way for their brutal performance and none of it was good for them.

It all started with Patrick Beverley going on basically every ESPN morning show and gleefully tearing the Suns apart. It was some incredible booking by ESPN because Beverley created so much content by crushing the Suns.

While he attacked the team for being soft and not being feared by pretty much any NBA team, he really zeroed in on Chris Paul and hilariously explained why the 37-year-old point guard is a “cone.”

Beverley also explained that the night before a game against Steph Curry he’s in bed at 8 and getting all the rest he can get but when he’s facing Paul he spends the night before the game eating steak and drinking wine and not looking at the clock.

So good.

Beverley went so far in on Paul that Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wondered on Twitter what Paul ever did to Beverley to lead to such public takedowns.

It was all such incredible TV, unless you’re the Suns or a fan of the team because then it was all just boatloads of salt in a wound that was still way too fresh.

Later on Monday the team made things even worse when they released a statement in which they basically apologized to fans and said they’d work really hard to make things right in the future.

It was not a a good look at all and fans rightfully roasted them for it.

Here’s some advice for other teams that might suffer incredibly embarrassing season-ending losses – after it happens just be quiet. For a while. Don’t write up any notes to the fans or anything. And if you do write up a note, throw it out. Do not put it out on social media. It is more than OK – in fact, it’s encouraged! – to just sit in your feelings about the loss and let time do its thing. These notes only make things worse. Trust me.

It was a rough 48 hours for the Suns and I have to think it will continue to be tough for them when they have to see Luka Doncic and the Mavs playing Steph Curry and the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, which start tomorrow night.

Sports, man. They aren’t always easy on you.

But they sure are fun!

Quick hits: Steve Aoki’s awful first pitch at Fenway… Ridiculous beverage prices at PGA Championship… Phil Mickelson’s embarrassing week… And more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rG8Xh_0fh0nbgc00
(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

– Legendary DJ Steve Aoki threw out the first pitch last night at Fenway Park and it did not go well for him at all.

– The prices for beers and other adult beverages at the PGA Championship are really high.

– Speaking of the PGA Championship – this is a really embarrassing week for the defending champ, Phil Mickelson.

– One bettor had an amazing Game 7 parlay that earned them a nice chunk of change.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where in the world is Phil Mickelson, you ask? His mom knows: 'He’s in such a good place'

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – Phil Mickelson’s estate, with golf greens and bunkers on his 13,000-square foot mansion, was stirring one day this week. The wooden front gate swung open when a dry cleaner’s van arrived. Inside, gardeners cut and pruned the 5.85-acre property about 25 miles north of San Diego. And a man who introduced himself as the property manager greeted a reporter hoping to talk to Mickelson, who entered the World Golf Hall of Famer at the ripe age of 41.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
Damian Lillard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Walker Kessler says he was happy to see UNC do well this season

Former UNC basketball forward Walker Kessler is hoping to hear his name called early in the 2022 NBA draft. As Kessler prepares for the draft by participating in the combine, he was asked about his time at UNC and the Tar Heels Final Four run this past year. After spending one season at North Carolina in 2020-21, Kessler transferred from UNC to Auburn. The move was disappointing for UNC fans and Auburn’s Bruce Pearl even said that the fit was better for the recruit than at North Carolina. But as Auburn and Kessler fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Rangers HC Gerard Gallant calls out Hurricanes' 'cheap shot' in Game 3

Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers picked up a 3-1 home win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday in a near must-win situation. They still trail in the best-of-seven set 2-1, but they'll have a good chance to even up the series if they can hold home ice in Game 4 on Tuesday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Phoenix Suns#Mavs#Trail Blazers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An elated Justin Thomas hit the dab after winning PGA Championship and golf fans had jokes

As the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship came to a close, Justin Thomas (+3000 to win entering Sunday) sat in a great position. With leader Mito Pereira, unfortunately, sending a shot into the water on the 18th hole, there was an opening for someone else to capture the victory. After a customary playoff with Will Zalatoris, it’s Thomas that goes home with another career major — his second-ever PGA Championship.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Rory McIlroy had more major disappointment in Tulsa, but time is on his side. Just ask Ray Floyd.

TULSA, Olka. — It’s a glib Hallmark sentiment to note that 155 men departed the 104th PGA Championship disappointed and only one didn’t. A handful of the 20 club professionals competing surely had no real expectation of making the cut and were happy to make folks proud at the club back home. Same for a few ex-champions content to enjoy a 36-hole stroll down memory lane. Disappointment is a burden particular to those with expectations, and within that there are tiers.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy