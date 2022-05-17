The Suns somehow had an even worse day after their embarrassing Game 7 loss

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

The Phoenix Suns appeared to hit rock bottom Sunday night when they scored 27 points in the first half of a Game 7 on their home floor and later went on to lose to the Mavs by 33 points, which had everyone laughing at them.

I used the word “appeared” there because while things were pretty bleak for the No. 1 team in the West on that night, things got even worse for them on Monday – because they got dragged every which way for their brutal performance and none of it was good for them.

It all started with Patrick Beverley going on basically every ESPN morning show and gleefully tearing the Suns apart. It was some incredible booking by ESPN because Beverley created so much content by crushing the Suns.

While he attacked the team for being soft and not being feared by pretty much any NBA team, he really zeroed in on Chris Paul and hilariously explained why the 37-year-old point guard is a “cone.”

Beverley also explained that the night before a game against Steph Curry he’s in bed at 8 and getting all the rest he can get but when he’s facing Paul he spends the night before the game eating steak and drinking wine and not looking at the clock.

So good.

Beverley went so far in on Paul that Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wondered on Twitter what Paul ever did to Beverley to lead to such public takedowns.

It was all such incredible TV, unless you’re the Suns or a fan of the team because then it was all just boatloads of salt in a wound that was still way too fresh.

Later on Monday the team made things even worse when they released a statement in which they basically apologized to fans and said they’d work really hard to make things right in the future.

It was not a a good look at all and fans rightfully roasted them for it.

Here’s some advice for other teams that might suffer incredibly embarrassing season-ending losses – after it happens just be quiet. For a while. Don’t write up any notes to the fans or anything. And if you do write up a note, throw it out. Do not put it out on social media. It is more than OK – in fact, it’s encouraged! – to just sit in your feelings about the loss and let time do its thing. These notes only make things worse. Trust me.

It was a rough 48 hours for the Suns and I have to think it will continue to be tough for them when they have to see Luka Doncic and the Mavs playing Steph Curry and the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, which start tomorrow night.

Sports, man. They aren’t always easy on you.

But they sure are fun!

Quick hits: Steve Aoki’s awful first pitch at Fenway… Ridiculous beverage prices at PGA Championship… Phil Mickelson’s embarrassing week… And more.

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

– Legendary DJ Steve Aoki threw out the first pitch last night at Fenway Park and it did not go well for him at all.

– The prices for beers and other adult beverages at the PGA Championship are really high.

– Speaking of the PGA Championship – this is a really embarrassing week for the defending champ, Phil Mickelson.

– One bettor had an amazing Game 7 parlay that earned them a nice chunk of change.