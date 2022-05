This slideshow requires JavaScript. SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Harmonium Choral Society has announced the winners of the 25th annual High School Composition Contest. Cranford High School student Asher Shectman’s piece “By Day” won first prize and will be sung at Harmonium’s Open Hearts concerts Friday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m., both at Our Lady of Sorrows, 217 Prospect St. in South Orange. The entries were so good that there was a three-way tie for second place; second-place winners are Alexander DeStefano Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, Katie Nieto of Kinnelon High School and Lux Onigman of Morristown High School.

