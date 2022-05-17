Southern California expected to have 4th busiest Memorial Day on record

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pack snacks and plenty of water if traveling Memorial Day weekend. Grueling traffic is a distinct possibility.

And whether going by road or air, it won’t be cheap.

The Automobile Club of Southern California is projecting its fourth busiest Memorial Day weekend on record despite gas prices of $6 a gallon and soaring inflation. A total of 3.1 million people in Southern California are expected to travel, with five million travelers predicted statewide.

Nationally, 39.2 million people will travel, according to a AAA news release.

“With pandemic restrictions lifting and modes of travel such as air and cruises continuing to rebound, Auto Club travel advisors are working hard to rebook trips that were delayed over the last two years and plan new adventures for friends and families,” Heather Felix, Auto Club’s vice president of travel products and services, said in the release.

In Southern California, about 2.6 million people are expected to travel by automobile, with 34.9 million hitting the road nationwide. With current gas costs, drivers will be paying about $24 more to fill a 14-gallon tank, the release said.

About 320,000 Southern California residents will travel by air and three million people are expected to take to the skies nationwide. Average airfare costs are up 6 percent from last year and mid-range hotel rates have climbed about 42 percent.

During the Thursday-to-Monday holiday period AAA expects to rescue 63,000 motorists in Southern California, the release said. AAA is urging those taking a road trip to get their vehicle inspected ahead of time.

The most popular destinations for Southern California travelers over the holiday are Mexico, Las Vegas, Grand Canyon National Park, San Diego and Santa Barbara/Central Coast.

