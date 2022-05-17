Editorial: Practice driving safely while enjoying rites of spring

Most parents would not want their children to be financially burdened with their nursing home bills. However, Pennsylvania’s Filial Support law can hold children responsible for their parents’ medical expenses. Pennsylvania has a statute that creates liability for certain family members of an indigent person for their medical expenses (23 Pa. C.S.A. § 4603). The classification of family members under the law that can be held responsible include, a spouse, child, and a parent. For the law to apply, the individual must be indigent which simply means that the person lacks “sufficient means” to pay for their care and maintenance. It is important to understand that there is no requirement that the family member did something improper that resulted in the unpaid nursing home bill. Therefore, filial support can create liability regardless of whether the family member acted wrongfully.

