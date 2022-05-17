ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Editorial: Practice driving safely while enjoying rites of spring

By MediaNews Group
Main Line Media News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraduation parties, proms and motorcycle riding are rites of spring with one tragic thing in common: They are too often the setting for vehicle crashes that claim lives. Statistics released last week by PennDOT underscore the dangers. According to PennDOT, traffic deaths increased almost 9 percent in 2021 compared...

www.mainlinemedianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Main Line Media News

Guest column: Pennsylvania has room for more state parks, but may lack will

A recent survey commissioned by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation found that two-thirds of the 701 respondents favor placing greater priority on funding state parks and forests. With more attention being given to protecting natural areas and more focus placed on the benefits of healthy recreation and leisure, this is no surprise. If there is any mystery in these findings, it would be wondering what the dissenting one-third has in mind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Legal Ease: Are children responsible for parents’ nursing home bill in Pennsylvania

Most parents would not want their children to be financially burdened with their nursing home bills. However, Pennsylvania’s Filial Support law can hold children responsible for their parents’ medical expenses. Pennsylvania has a statute that creates liability for certain family members of an indigent person for their medical expenses (23 Pa. C.S.A. § 4603). The classification of family members under the law that can be held responsible include, a spouse, child, and a parent. For the law to apply, the individual must be indigent which simply means that the person lacks “sufficient means” to pay for their care and maintenance. It is important to understand that there is no requirement that the family member did something improper that resulted in the unpaid nursing home bill. Therefore, filial support can create liability regardless of whether the family member acted wrongfully.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Lower Merion man sentenced for deadly gun incident

NORRISTOWN — A Lower Merion man who admitted to transferring his gun to a housemate, who later used it to fatally shoot a third man, faces several years of probation but avoided prison time due to his extensive cooperation with police during the murder investigation. Dorian Malik Harris, 22,...
ARDMORE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Main Line Media News

Abington man sent to prison on heroin trafficking charges

NORRISTOWN — A judge has sent an Abington man to prison for at least a decade after detectives found him possessing more than 6,000 packets of heroin, with an estimated street value of $65,000, and a handgun during a drug trafficking investigation. Sabree Amir Burke, 33, of the 400...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy