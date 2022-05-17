ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Bucks Insider Highlights Why Charles Lee Could Succeed as LA Head Coach

By Eric Eulau
 2 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks reporter Eric Nehm thinks Charles Lee shouldn't be underestimated as a coaching candidate for the Lakers.

The Lakers are in the middle of finding their next head coach. They've already interviewed several candidates, including Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Bucks assistant Darvin Ham , former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson , and longtime Blazers coach Terry Stotts.

One new name that came to light last week in the Lakers coaching serach was Bucks assistant Charles Lee. Lee, like Ham, has been an assistant on Mike Budenholzer's staffs for years. Although the Lakers have interviewed household names like Jackson and Stotts, there's growing belief that the Lakers could turn to a rookie head coach like Ham or Lee.

In a recent article, Eric Nehm , the Bucks beat reporter for The Athletic, explained why Lee might be a solid option to fill the Lakers head coaching vacancy.

"The Bucks have been one of the league’s most successful organizations since Mike Budenholzer took over in Milwaukee in 2018 and Lee has been a big part of that. Budenholzer has given him an opportunity to serve as head coach in Summer League games and spreads out assistant coach duties to all of his assistants, so Lee has built scouting reports, been hands-on in player development and been empowered to speak his mind in coaching meetings."

Prior to becoming a NBA assistant coach, Lee was a standout at Bucknell University. Lee was a member of the 14-seed Buffaloes team that knocked off the 3-seed Kansas Jayhawks in the 2005 NCAA tournament.

The Lakers appear to be in no hurry to hire a new head coach, but Lee could be a candidate worthy of serious consideration.

