Missoula, MT

What’s the Delay With Downtown Missoula’s Annual Flower Baskets?

By Mike Smith
 5 days ago
A few months ago, we told you that Missoula's annual flower baskets, which get hung up in the downtown area every single year - a tradition that dates back over ten years now - would be popping up downtown in early May. Well, as you may have noticed, we're...

Related
Zoo Town Surfers Highlight the Importance of Water Safety

We're jonesing for the days when nicer weather hits Missoula and decides to finally stick around for a while. We were teased by the sun again as we started the week with some pretty amazing weather. And it felt like everybody got outside and took advantage of the day on Monday as temps were in the low 70s. I saw more bikers than normal, the neighborhood was hopping with kids about ten minutes after the school bus dropped them off, and the sound of neighbor's lawn mowers filled the house as it was a windows open kind of day.
MISSOULA, MT
WATCH Video Shows How Wild Antler Shed Hunting Can Be in Montana

In all my years wandering the woods and prairies of Montana, I have always been delighted to find shed antlers. It doesn't happen all the time, but if you spend time looking and knowing what you're looking for, it can sometimes benefit you financially. There is a huge market for antlers that deer, elk, and moose shed every winter. Just look at your nearest pet store. People are buying antlers and turning them into high-priced dog toys. Others are making everything from knife handles and jewelry to chandeliers. Each year the price people are willing to pay for shed antlers seems to go up. This, in turn, creates somewhat of a gold rush attitude for shed hunters.
MISSOULA, MT
How Rude! Where Does Montana Rank in Rudest States in the USA?

It is going to be a circus next weekend. Memorial Day Weekend is coming soon. People all flock to the lakes and hills from everywhere. Whether they are traveling from out of state or simply locals taking a weekend trip, the campgrounds are full and the traffic getting out of town is a nightmare. It is the anxiety of trying to get out of town on holiday weekends that makes me not even want to go. It makes me want to just go back home, close my blinds, and play video games until Tuesday morning. It is mostly because people are rude. But, how rude are people in Montana, compared to other parts of the country?
MONTANA STATE
Montana and Montana State Football Have a New TV Home This Fall

As Hank Williams, Jr. asked so many times while singing the theme song on ESPN, "are you ready for some football?" I know, I know, it's pretty much baseball season right now and football isn't until the fall. So maybe a better question would be "are you ready for some football news?" The University of Montana, along with Montana State University and the Big Sky Conference, shared some big news about how we'll be able to watch games for the upcoming season.
MISSOULA, MT
Expect Johnsrud Park Area Road Construction Delays All Summer

One of the most popular river areas in Missoula County for fishing, swimming, boating and general, uh, mirth, may not be as easy to access this summer. Western Montana recreation enthusiasts of all ages are familiar with Johnsrud Park, hidden from Highway 200 along the Blackfoot River, between Bonner and Potomac. A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks overview of its amenities says that Johnsrud is a state fishing access site with restrooms and drinking water. Fishing and boating may be enjoyed on the Blackfoot River. There is a boat launch for carry-in launching only. Non-motorized watercraft only is allowed for the Blackfoot River and its tributaries. Johnsrud also includes a day use shelter, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, and baseball diamond.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
A Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Cowboy Creates His Own Blend of Whiskey

Season 5 filming of the hit television show "Yellowstone" is underway here in Montana. This season is rumored to be bigger than ever with sightings of film crews and even cast members being reported around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. One cast member who is the subject of frequent sightings is Forrie J Smith (a.k.a Lloyd from 'Yellowstone.") Forrie has been reported to stop at different "watering holes" up and down the Bitterroot Valley for a cold drink. As it turns out, Forrie knows his whiskey. He even created his own whiskey brand.
MISSOULA, MT
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,065 Cases, Four Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 276,192 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,065 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,242 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,469,655 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,439...
MISSOULA, MT
UPDATE: Missoula Police Find Missing Teen

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m. - May 20, 2022. The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. The juvenile runaway has been located. Thank you for assisting MPD and the family. (first report: 5:13 p.m. - May 19, 2022) The Missoula Police Department is assisting a family looking for their child who...
MISSOULA, MT
Watch as Little French Bulldog Defends Home from Multiple Bears

Spring has arrived and that means bear sightings will be increasing. We are no strangers to bears here in Montana. Every spring we can almost guarantee a bear sighting within city limits. Whether it be a report of a bear rummaging through trash, or emptying every last speck of seed from a bird feeder, black bears are hungry and looking for any kind of food, even going as far as knocking on doors. It looks like these two wandering bears got more than they bargained for when they approached one California home.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Highway Patrol on Marijuana DUIs

Montanans are used to messages from law enforcement about drinking and driving, but KGVO News reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday specifically about driving under the influence of marijuana. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, MHP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson specifically addressed the subject of...
MISSOULA, MT
‘Fast Track’ Training for Montana Construction Jobs

It's a race in Montana between "Help Wanted" and "For Sale" signs. We've all seen the huge price spikes in properties under the Big Sky. But we've also been disappointed by the length of time it takes to get basic building projects done. And often, that recently sold property which needs some construction work is faced with the question - "Can it be done this YEAR?"
MONTANA STATE
Who Has The Better Downtown? Bozeman or Missoula?

One of the hardest decisions I've ever had to deal with, and I think some folks aren't going to be happy with me. Bozeman or Missoula? It's a question that has had Montanans argue for years on which town is better. Usually, locals will use the universities as the focal point, on which place is better. Some locals will use Yellowstone National Park, or the two world-class ski resorts, as a reference on what city is better.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Gets Fewer Spam Calls Than Most Other States in the US

You ever have one of those days where your phone keeps going off, but then every time you answer it, it's a robot on the other end or somebody telling you the warranty is up on your car? It feels like I get those spam calls all the time - so I guess I can be grateful we don't live in another part of the country, where those kinds of calls are even worse.
MISSOULA, MT
