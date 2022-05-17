ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

James Edward Wheat, Jr.

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Funeral service for James Edward Wheat...

www.brownwoodnews.com



brownwoodnews.com

Vonda (Cunningham) Moore

Vonda (Cunningham) Moore, age 68, of Brownwood went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Funeral Services for Vonda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Todd King and David Barnum officiating; burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Myrna Brink Ellison

I am writing to share that at the age of 92, my precious Momma left this earth on May 17, 2022. It was Myrna’s request to be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman, Texas. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home, located at 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas. Officiant will be Clint Douglas DeGroot, Executive Pastor from Dominion Church in Dickinson, Texas. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Shirley Roberts

Shirley Roberts, age 83, of Brownwood went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at First United Methodist Church Brownwood with Pastor Jay Fraze officiating; a private family burial will follow. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Joan Bond

Joan Bond, 89 years young, of San Angelo, Texas, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on May 17, 2022. She was a former resident of Smithville, Texas. Joan was born October 3, 1932, to Richard and Retha Sanders in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. She was raised in Oil Center and Eunice, New Mexico. Joan met the love of her life, her Mr. B., in Oil Center, New Mexico. They married at the end of a regular church service without much warning on September 7, 1952. The pastor announced Joan and Guy would be exchanging marriage vows after the service so to please feel free to keep their seats. They remained lovingly devoted to each other all their lives. On June 25, 1953, Joan became a mom to Steve Alan Bond; Darla Ann Bond was born September 20, 1956. Joan graciously added two “adopted adult daughters” to her family: Pam Galloway of Boyd, Texas, and Breta Easterwood of San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Penni Fulbright

Penni Fulbright, age 63, of Coleman, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Seth Moore, pastor of Hords Creek Cowboy Church, officiating and Mark Smith assisting. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Reba Bond

Reba Bond, age 89, of San Angelo, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in San Angelo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: Brownwood’s Burns, Fowler finish at the top of their class

The Brownwood High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at Gordon Wood Stadium with valedictorian Weston Burns and salutatorian Olivia Fowler leading the charge. Burns is the son of Matt and Laci Burns and is bound for Texas A&M University, while Fowler is the...
brownwoodnews.com

Desiderio Espinosa Gonzalez

Desiderio Espinosa Gonzalez, age 68, of Blanket, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Desiderio was born to Desiderio Espinosa Sr. and Margarita Gonzalez on March 19, 1954 in Bustamante, NL, Mexico. He worked at a Dairy in Blanket, Texas for many years.
BLANKET, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News: May 19

May 30 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day. June 6 – 10 – State 4-H Roundup, College Station, TX. 28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9am – 11am at Bob Clarks Pens. DISTRICT 7 4-H HORSE SHOW. The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘These are horrible conditions’: Abilene councilmember gives update on Mesquite Heat fire

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene City Councilmember gave an update Friday, to the Mesquite Heat fire, burning southwest of Abilene. Councilmember Weldon Hurt said a shift in wind expected Saturday could change things for first responders and area residents. In a Facebook Live, Councilmember Hurt said he attended a Friday morning meeting, where […]
ABILENE, TX
inforney.com

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Hill Country and Western Plains

(The Center Square) – A mandatory evacuation remains in place in southern Taylor County as fire crews battle nine active wildfires in Taylor, Wilbarger, Llano, Hamilton, Schleicher, Kimble and San Saba counties. There are currently 250 firefighters from the Texas A&M Forest Service and 190 personnel from out of...
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Update on Area Fires and Containment

Numerous wildfires continue burning in our region and while they aren’t totally contained, progress is being made in bringing them under control. Lake Brownwood Bridge Volunteer Fire Department reported last night the Coppic Ranch Fire, between Bangs and Lake Brownwood, was less than 50 acres in size, did not move aggressively and no structures were lost. The area is, however, hard to get to and the fire is not completely contained. Bangs volunteer firemen stayed with the fire overnight.
BROWNWOOD, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend calendar of events, May 20-22

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. (Editor's note: With the Mesquite Heat fire burning in the Big Country, contact venues ahead of time to see if events have been canceled or rescheduled)
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

With New Attorney, Tim Vasquez Will Be Sentenced in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — The sentencing date and location for former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez has been set for July 18 at 1 p.m. at the US Courthouse, 33 E Twohig, San Angelo. Vasquez has since changed lawyers and his new lawyer wants to know why Vasquez was remanded into the custody of the US Marshals instead of being released on bond following his conviction on March 24 of bribery and three counts of honest mail services fraud. Vasquez has been held in the Terry County Jail in Brownfield since his jury trial’s conclusion in Lubbock on March 24.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Mesquite Heat fire creeps towards 10,000 acres burning in Taylor County, estimated 27 homes destroyed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres in Taylor and destroyed 50-60 homes as of noon Thursday. Update Mayor Anthony Williams corrected an earlier statement around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, stating 50-60 homes were destroyed. He corrected the statement to be 27 homes destroyed. Facebook post here. In an […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Construction is Bustling at Brownwood’s Multipurpose Event Center

Work is well underway at the site of the future City of Brownwood Multipurpose Event Center Complex. We get to watch and listen everyday as the new facility is located just southeast of KOXE, right across the street, or southwest of the Brownwood Coliseum. There has clearly been a lot of work going on in the Timmins building in the last couple of weeks.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

