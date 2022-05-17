ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

(Online out)

KULR8
 2 days ago

At the half hour the Dow was...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
Deadline

Covid Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Spreading Quickly Across United States; Related Cases Up Nearly 100% In Past Two Weeks

Click here to read the full article. In February, the first few cases of two new, more infectious variants were identified in the Northeastern United States. Dubbed BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.12.2, these sublineages of the BA.2 variant made up only 1.5% of newly-sequenced positive tests before March 19. But, warned New York State Public Health officials, the new variants are thought to have a 23%–27% growth advantage over BA.2, which itself had an estimated 30% growth advantage over the original Omicron. About 6 weeks later, the numbers support that theory. For the week ending April 16, BA.2.12.1, which seems to be the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Rent

Rents across the country have gone through a period of historical growth in the past two years. According to real estate research firm CoStar Group, rents in the U.S. rose 11.3% last year. In contrast, over the previous five years, gross rents increased by 18.1%.  Rising rent prices are the result of a combination of […]
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WebMD

Americans Can Order Another Round of Free COVID Tests

During this round, the U.S. Postal Service will deliver eight rapid antigen tests to any household in the U.S. for free. That means a total of 16 tests have been offered per household so far. Those interested in ordering tests again can do so by visiting COVIDTests.gov. The White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSN.com

Is Kansas one of America’s unluckiest states?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re planning a trip to West Virginia anytime soon, here are some tips for you: Don’t break any mirrors, avoid black cats, and definitely don’t travel on Friday the 13th. West Virginia was named the unluckiest state in the nation, according to...
KANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Washington Stacks Up

An estimated 220,682,023 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.5% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Washington, 73.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average. Though Washington is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Google 'private browsing' mode not really private, Texas lawsuit says

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The Google search engine collects data on users who think they can be anonymous if they use a "private browsing" mode, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed on Thursday, filing an amended privacy lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc(GOOGL.O) unit. Texas, Indiana, Washington State and the...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

U.S. COVID cases rise in almost every state

The COVID wave is accelerating across the U.S., with Maine being the only state to report a slight decline in the last two weeks. Why it matters: A 53% jump in cases and a rise in hospitalizations reflects how case growth has moved beyond the Northeast, with metropolitan areas with high vaccination rates increasingly accounting for a higher share of disease spread.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy