Smaller isn’t always better, but when it comes to quantum engineering, quantum-scale developments are ready to change the world. “Electrical and computer engineering research is critical to a global effort to advance quantum engineering research and train the new generation of quantum engineers,” said Luke Lester, head of the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE). “And our department is well positioned to be part of the quantum revolution.”

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO