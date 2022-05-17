ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hurricanes approach for round 2 playoff matchup vs. the Rangers

By Bob Doda, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxo9l_0fh0lzhE00

“Comeback kids” has long been an overused sports trope – but it embodies the playoff start for the New York Rangers.

The team was the second youngest to make the playoffs with an average age of 26.44 (according to Elite Prospects), and they battled back down 3-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins to win game 7 in an overtime classic.

They are the 31st NHL team to complete a 3-0 or 3-1 comeback. They accomplished the same task in 2014 (against the Penguins) and again in 2015 (against the Capitals).

The Carolina Hurricanes, their second-round opponents, are also young (27.35 average age, according to Elite Prospects) and feature some beloved Rangers from past playoff runs in Jesper Fast and Derek Stepan. Ex-Rangers Antti Raanta, Brady Skjei and Brenden Smith are also on the team – as well as heel Tony DeAngelo, the puck-moving defensemen exiled by the Blueshirts in early 2021. He allegedly fought with Rangers’ backup Alexandar Georgiev after a loss.

Game 1 will play out Wednesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, at 7 p.m.

News 12’s Kevin Maher spoke with Steve Valiquette, former Rangers goalie and current MSG analyst, about the first-round comeback and the tough upcoming matchup.

KM: How impressed were you with the Rangers' comeback in round 1?

SV: I couldn't believe when I saw the note that they set an NHL record when trailing 3-1 – no team had ever come back in all three of those games and won game 7. The moments were never too big, nothing bothered them or phased them. Now you have to play against a Carolina group that likes to shoot the puck a lot and their style is going to fit Igor's best.

KM: What do you mean by that when it comes to the Rangers goalie?

SV: Carolina will be shooting everything. And I don’t have the stat list in front of me, but I know when Shesterkin faces 40 or more shots, he wins.

I think he’s going to get a lot of action, be warm and be in tune with what’s going on out there. They're going to be collapsing hard on him, but if he's tuned in, he'll be able to handle it. He's had the highest save percentage on rebounds the last two years. This guy knows how to move better than anybody.

KM: While Carolina looks for rebounds and bounces, how can the Rangers attack? Where is Carolina weak?

SV: I think you have to try them off the rush. What’s unique about this team is that they gave up the 31st most breakaways this season. Only one team gave up more breakaways than Carolina. I had to take a second look at that. They gave up 130 breakaways this year. They are not going to change the way they play. This is the way they are. Breakaway goals are big goals. They lift the bench. For whatever reason, I believe those goals are big momentum shifters. So, in a series that’s going to be tight, I'm waiting to see if the Rangers can capitalize on those breakaways.

Here are some stats as per The Associated Press to get you ready for round 2.

Carolina has gone 54-20-8 overall with a 13-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a +77 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 200 conceded.

New York is 52-24-6 overall with a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have gone 42-5-2 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen has 22 goals and 43 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 52 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Man caught on camera stealing puppy from Middletown pet shop

The owners of a Middletown pet shop are hoping the public can identify a man accused of taking one of the puppies. Video posted on Facebook from the Pet Shoppe on Highway 35 in Middletown shows a man playing with the 9-week-old Cockapoo puppy. The video then shows the man scooping the puppy up and running out of the store.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
News 12

Missing Poughkeepsie 20-year-old found dead

A missing 20-year-old from Poughkeepsie with special needs has been found dead, according to a Facebook post by his mother. Alicia McIver posted: “It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you all that the perfect, precious soul that was my son Jordan ‘Jay’ Jones was found deceased. I was informed last night by the city of Poughkeepsie PD. At this time, I'd like to thank you all for your help and prayers, and ask that you give me time. I will announce funeral arrangements as soon as they become finalized. Please pray for the strength for me and my family during this time.”
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Steve Valiquette
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Brady Skjei
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Tony Deangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#The New York Rangers#Elite Prospects#Msg
News 12

VIDEO: Man punches, slams victim to the ground in Inwood robbery; suspects at large

Two unidentified suspects linked to an April robbery in Inwood are being sought out by the NYPD. Police say two men, aged 35 and 40, were approached by three individuals late April at 3:05 a.m. on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 203rd Street. One of the suspects punched the 35-year-old to the ground. The same suspect grabbed the second victim and slammed him to the ground. Angel Pimentel, 29, of the Bronx and one of the suspects connected to the robbery, showed a handgun, and he and the other wanted men allegedly took a chain, two rings, one belt, eyeglasses, $900, $420, an iPhone 13 and ID.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Bronx woman charged in murder of Mount Vernon man

A Bronx woman has been arrested for the murder of a Mount Vernon man in 2021. Police say Melissa Bell, 32, fatally wounded Corey Allen, 28, in a drive-by shooting in the Parkchester area in September. News 12 is told another man was injured in the attack too. Bell is...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News 12

Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting

BUFFALO - The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo appeared in court Thursday, standing silently during a brief proceeding attended by some relatives of the victims after a grand jury indicted him. Payton Gendron, 18, wore an orange jail uniform, a mask and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy