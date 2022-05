Springfield Police are still investigating an unusual armed robbery Wednesday near Southeast High School. Police say two students were walking home from school when they were confronted by a person with a gun. The suspect pointed the gun at one of the students and demanded their mask. The student complied and the suspect left, but was apprehended a short time later by police. The suspect is also a juvenile. Police recovered the mask and a gun, which was reported stolen.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO