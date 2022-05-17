ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is biggest heavyweight fight since Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield rivalry, says ex-champ

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TYSON FURY and Anthony Joshua have been backed to create the biggest heavyweight fight since Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield's rivalry.

The British rivals were nailed on for an undisputed blockbuster last August in Saudi Arabia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mPlT_0fh0l9K300
Tyson Fury after knocking out Dillian Whyte Credit: Jamie McPhilimey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWUB3_0fh0l9K300
Anthony Joshua after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in September Credit: PA

But Fury, 33, was forced into a trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder, 36, which he dramatically won in round 11.

It left Joshua, 32, forced to fight Oleksandr Usyk, 35, two weeks prior which ended in a bitter loss for the Brit, with the two now in line to rematch in July.

A win for AJ could put him back on track for the unification and tempt Fury out of the retirement he announced in April.

And former WBC champion Bermane Stiverne - who was twice beaten by Wilder - hailed it as a potentially historic fight.

Stiverne, 43, told Planet Sport: "It would be a good fight, it would sell of course. It would be the biggest fight ever since Tyson-Holyfield.

"This is a fight that I don't believe Joshua would prevail on this one."

Tyson, now 55, was stunned by Holyfield, 59, in 1996 but their rematch a year later would infamously be remembered as the "Bite Fight."

The bouts sold over a combined 3.5million pay-per-view sales and saw around $105m paid in purses between them.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Fury confirmed his retirement after knocking out Dillian Whyte, 34, in front of 94,000 at Wembley.

And he later insisted challenging the winner between Joshua and Usyk for all the marbles does not interest him.

And Stiverne believes the Gypsy King can walk away knowing he was the best of the bunch, who could only be beaten by himself.

He said: "Right now, the only thing that can beat Fury is Fury."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xas8y_0fh0l9K300
Bermane Stiverne was twice beaten by Deontay Wilder Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZaG2_0fh0l9K300
Mike Tyson infamously bit Evander Holyfield's ear Credit: AFP

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 55 Results: Holm vs. Vieira

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 55 results for the Holm vs. Vieira fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 55 Twitter updates. In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Ketlen Vieira in a battle of top 135-pound contenders. Holm rides a two-fight win streak into the contest but has been sidelined due to injuries since October 2020. Vieira defeated former UFC champion Miesha Tate via unanimous decision in her most recent bout.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Bermane Stiverne
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Tyson Fury
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
435K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy