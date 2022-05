The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Taco Bell have partnered up to make Taco Tuesday even more fun for the community and fans. As part of the teams new Double Dinger Promotion, every time the Sod Poodles hit two or more home runs in every home or away game the rest of the season, local Taco Bell locations will serve four (4) tacos for just $2 the following day from 4-6 p.m. The Sod Poodles will announce through social media on the days the promotion will be active.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO