ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Holiday World hosting 3,000 children with disabilities

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20B7Tz_0fh0k6mV00

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Holiday World will welcome more than 3,000 children with disabilities and their teachers and chaperones on May 18. The event is the 30th annual “Play Day” and will donate nearly $25,000 to support Easterseals Rehabilitation Center .

The park will be open only for this private event. This will be the first “Play Day” since 2019 as Holiday World distributed “Pick Your Play Day” tickets during the pandemic.

Holiday World opens for its 2022 season

School groups for ages preschool through high school attend “Play Day” from southern Indiana, southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Previous Play Day funds have supported many life-changing programs, provided essential therapy equipment and underwritten thousands of therapy sessions. Play proceeds donated to Easterseals have exceeded $575,000 since the event began in 1993, and that is including this year’s estimated donation.

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center serves approximately 5,200 children and adults with disabilities from a 30-county area. Holiday World’s support helps to make a profound, positive difference in the lives of Tri-State individuals with disabilities every day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife supports hunger program

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KYFWR) shared on Facebook that it helped with a 2021 hunger event. In 2021, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KYFWR) said it provided annual financial support to Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry to enable professional processing of hunter-harvested deer donated to provide protein […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mount Carmel residents begin post-storm cleanup

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Nighttime storms caused significant damage over parts of the Tristate, but the light of day revealed the true extent of the damage in hard-hit Mount Carmel, Illinois. Resident Joe Delong says he has lived in the Mount Carmel area for nearly 15 years and has never seen destruction like this […]
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois gardeners on alert for invasive jumping worms

CHICAGO — It sounds like something out of a horror movie, and it will probably give some gardeners nightmares, but an invasive species of ravenous jumping worms is slithering their way across Illinois. The worms which are native to East Asia, are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and the U.S. Department […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Santa Claus, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Indiana Society
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
WEHT/WTVW

Rising gas prices and taxes hit drivers, non-profits

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – Gas prices across the country and in Indiana continue to reach record levels, which is bad timing as we approach the Summer travel season. Some residents, and one Spencer County non-profit group, are hopeful potential gas tax freezes could provide much-needed relief. “My dad lives in Owensboro, and I miss him […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Health alert issued for ham bought from Wal-mart

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) ham product because the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday World#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Pa. Senate GOP primary too close to call

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. A recount would mean that the outcome of the race might […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Federal Kentucky judge blocks parts of abortion law

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A federal judge is extending an order blocking key portions of a new Kentucky abortion law. The law had forced the state’s two clinics to temporarily halt abortions. Federal Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings says those parts of the law would remain blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a related abortion […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker signs to ban “ghost guns” statewide

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law, which bans the sale and possession of “ghost guns” statewide. A press release states that “ghost guns” refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited buyers to get around background checks. Ghost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy