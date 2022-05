Philadelphia health leaders warned Thursday that in the past three weeks, reported Covid-19 infections have more than doubled and hospitalizations have nearly doubled as well. “The entire Philadelphia region is seeing COVID-19 cases rise dangerously,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said in a statement, but added health officials will not be reinstating a mask mandate at this time. “We strongly recommend that every Philadelphian and visitors wear a mask whenever they’re indoors in public.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO